Coworking with Lindsey DiGiorgio

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Lindsey DiGiorgio is chief marketing officer at the ad tech company Yieldmo. She’s also served in senior marketing roles at TripleLift, iSpot, and NinthDecimal.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? A highlight project for me is definitely the rebranding of my current company, Yieldmo. I have always considered myself a much more formal product marketer and researcher, but delving into branding, messaging, and getting creative has truly opened my eyes to the impact hundreds of little details and choices can have on a brand—bringing them together unlocks a brand’s personality in ways you wouldn’t have expected before the process began. It’s been a lot of fun thinking about the things that, if done right, no one notices because they feel so organic.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Wendy’s has always had brilliant marketing (and, most recently, social media). Still, it all started with “Where’s the Beef?”—one of the first moments in advertising that used humor and created a lot of FUD for competitors to react to.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m super disciplined in my daily routine, and when I’m not working, I’m probably far away from a screen.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? The trend I’m most optimistic about is more snackable video content. I love seeing B2B companies embracing the power of doing what they used to try and do in an infographic in video form. It used to be reserved only for B2C or D2C, but it works nicely for more complicated or tech B2B companies needing more time and engagement to cover a value prop.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? For podcasts, Recode Decode with Kara Swisher and Special Sauce by my former boss, Jordan Bitterman.