Coworking with Katy Kelley

Katy Kelley is SVP, marketing and brand, at Codeword. She’s also worked in senior roles at Ruder Finn, Cohn & Wolfe, and Carrot Creative.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I’ve always said that my job as a marketer is to know what to say, how to say it, and who needs to hear it to make things happen. Think of it as a cross between a cultural anthropologist, a persuasive writer, and a slightly mad scientist, all focused on creating meaningful connections between what brands offer and the people who will truly value it.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Listen, Mountain Dew finally getting Seal to transform into a seal while singing “Kiss from a Rose” for the Super Bowl was the animorph the world needed. Just ridiculous, weird fun.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: You wouldn’t guess that I’m a Dungeon Master, the architect of Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. While I’ve enjoyed playing for decades, I started running my own games a few years ago. It’s been a surprisingly insightful teacher in storytelling, strategic thinking, quick problem-solving, and understanding group dynamics. Plus, I always carry a 20-sided die—you never know when you might need to roll for initiative, or decide what to have for lunch!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the resurgence of IRL experiences. After what felt like an eternity of digital-first (or digital-only), there’s a palpable craving for genuine, in-person connection. The pandemic, as isolating as it was, seems to have reignited a desire for those spontaneous, unscripted conversations and shared moments. I think we’re on the cusp of some really innovative and impactful real-world marketing activations.

I’m really over the spray-and-pray method. It’s no wonder consumers—and frankly, journalists—are so guarded with their attention. Their inboxes are essentially digital firehoses. This all-or-nothing mentality just leads to everything feeling forgettable and opening emails becoming a dreaded chore. We need more precision and genuine connection and less digital shouting.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I love Ana Andjelic’s The Sociology of Business newsletter. If you’re looking to go beyond surface-level trends and really understand the “why” behind consumer behavior and brand-building, it’s gold. She has a knack for identifying the deeper cultural forces at play and isn’t afraid to challenge conventional marketing wisdom. Her critical thinking is sharp, and she offers a refreshing perspective on building brands with true cultural relevance.