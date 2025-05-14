TelevisaUnivision aims to win over Hispanic audiences even more with sports, music, and shortform

At the company’s upfronts presentation, execs announced new live events and an increased investment in short-form video.

TelevisaUnivision knows the value of a Hispanic audience, and its president of US advertising sales and marketing Donna Speciale believes advertisers know it, too.

At the Spanish-language media company’s annual upfronts event Tuesday in New York, Speciale said she didn’t think she needed to convince the audience to take its offerings seriously. But naturally, execs spent the hourlong presentation doing that anyway.

Following a performance from Prince Royce, Speciale took the stage to emphasize the company’s authenticity and legacy within the Hispanic community as “the cornerstone of relevance,” citing data from EDO that found that ads on TelevisaUnivision’s platforms drive 56% higher intent when compared to English-language media. Execs and talent then highlighted the company’s upcoming entertainment slate, plus new video formats, streaming ads, and music streaming and events across the portfolio.

“In an industry of companies trying to be everything to everyone, we are solely focused on being everything to one: the Hispanic community, a relationship we have built and nurtured for 70 years,” Speciale said. “Every strategy, every story, every screen, is all for one mission: to inform, empower and entertain the most influential consumer in our country today.”

Cue the drama: Keeping in line with the company’s content-first strategy, TelevisaUnivision built excitement around new scripted and unscripted shows, sports, news, and short-form video.

When promoting the company’s flagship streamer, ViX President of Streaming and Digital Rafael Urbina highlighted dramas like Con Esa Misma Mirada and Los Hilos del Pasado, and emphasized the appeal of big-name stars and successful reboots. Newly available to ViX are new immersive in-show ad formats that aim to make the viewing experience less disruptive.

ViX is also pushing into non-traditional programming, including video podcasts and short-form, vertical videos designed for scrolling and watching directly on the streaming platform, Urbina said. The company will also add a new category called “microdramas,” introducing new one-minute long dramatic episodes, with plans to expand into comedy, documentary, and other genres. On the reality TV side, TelvisaUnivision is also adding 24/7 formats optimized for ViX, which will allow new unscripted titles to be engaging to audiences at all times.

“All of this innovation serves as a fantastic gateway for bringing young and digital audiences into our world,” Urbina said onstage.

Across sports and news, TelevisaUnivision emphasized its authority in soccer coverage and its Spanish-language connection. Following a new deal with Concacaf, the company will add the full slate of the Confederation’s women’s soccer competitions to its existing portfolio of soccer broadcasts.

On the news side, Noticiero Univision anchor Ilia Calderón explained how the broadcast’s nine hours of TV news coverage and 24-hour streaming coverage connects because of the trust the media team has fostered with its audience.

“We are offering everything our audience needs to know every single day, from breaking news to deep, insightful journalism, reflecting our culture, informing our community, and powering our home,” Calderón said.

Listen up: Amid a music-laden presentation, TelevisaUnivision highlighted new consumer music offerings, including a music streaming service called ViX Musica, which will be incorporated into the existing ViX framework. The music streamer will bring coverage of stadium concerts, unplugged sessions, and exclusive artist interviews to fans of Latin music.

And not to be left out of IRL events (which other companies like NBCU showcased this week) Ignacio Meyer, president of Univision Network Groups, announced YA Fest, a new music festival that will play out of three cities on the same day and air across the company’s platforms in September 2026. The festival will focus on digital-first live experiences, but will also partner with Bresh to make the in-person party a memorable experience.

“[YA Fest is] a stunning showcase of artists and experiences, all designed with young America and with Gen Z in mind, delivered in a multi-screen experience that will take our audience to the center of all of the action,” Meyer said onstage.