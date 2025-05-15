Netflix touts 94 million monthly active users on its ads tier as it gets ‘up to speed’

At the streamer’s third upfront presentation, execs highlighted new ways to buy and target viewers, but other capabilities are still a year away.

Netflix’s message to advertisers this week was simple: we’re getting there.

At the company’s third upfront presentation to advertisers Wednesday, execs highlighted the growth of its ad-supported tier, touted new programming, including live competition series and sports—with plenty of celebrity appearances, and a performance from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, who are the subject of a new docuseries.

But even as it showed off new capabilities, including new brand lift measurement and additional ways for advertisers to incorporate first-party and third-party data into its ad platform, some new functionalities won’t be fully available until 2026, a reminder that in the TV world, Netflix is still very new to the advertising game.

“I know you all heard us use the ‘crawl, walk, run’ analogy a million times,” Netflix president of advertising Amy Reinhard said onstage at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. “So instead, I'll borrow a page from Drive to Survive and say that we’re pulling out a pit lane lane and we’re getting up to speed.”

Netflix’s ads plan now has more than 94 million global monthly active users, Reinhard said onstage, more than double the 40 million it had a year ago. (That figure is based on Netflix profiles, so she estimated that the number of total viewers could be as high as 170 million monthly active viewers.) Beyond that, members of Netflix’s ad plan in the US spend an average of 41 hours every month on Netflix— “about the same amount of time we spend eating and drinking,” Reinhard noted.

Netflix’s in-house advertising platform, the Netflix Ads Suite, also continues its rollout. The platform is live in the US and Canada and next week will be available in additional markets; by June, it should be available across all of its 12 ad-supported countries.

To tout its growing slate of options for advertisers, Lily Collins appeared virtually in character as Emily Cooper from the hit series Emily in Paris to walk advertisers through some of the targeting capabilities available through Netflix Ad Suite.

“The foundation of our ad business is in place,” Reinhard said. “And going forward, the pace of progress is going to be even faster.”

Stars of the show: In addition to Collins, there were plenty of stars who showed up at the presentation, including Jude Law and Jason Bateman (who star in the upcoming Netflix limited series Black Rabbit), Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo from the Stranger Things cast, Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor (from Tyler Perry’s crime drama Straw), and Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and the rest of the cast from the rom-com Nobody Wants This.

Oscar winner Charlize Theron, star of the Netflix original film Old Guard and its forthcoming sequel, as well as the upcoming serial-killer thriller Apex, also made an appearance. (“It’s actually a miracle that I’m here today,” she said onstage. “Apex only wrapped, like, a week ago, so I’m fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe.”)

The appearance of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell though, who announced the matchups featured in this year’s Christmas Day NFL games, was a cameo that underscored the streamer’s growing commitment to live sports, which remain an advertising windfall. After the success of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing matchup (technical issues notwithstanding), Netflix will continue to throw in for boxing: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will go head-to-head in a rematch bout on July 11.

Eight days a week: As Netflix looks to win over ad dollars, Netflix CMO Marian Lee noted other ways beyond midroll ad buys that brands can get involved in the streamer’s IP.

Leading into the new season of Wednesday, which arrives this August, Netflix is working with Wendy’s, Booking.com, and Cheetos on campaigns tied to the series, Lee said. The partnerships follow other high-profile partner activations, like ones between Domino’s and Squid Game and TurboTax and WWE Raw.

Lee said those examples are indicative of the company’s tailor-made approach to delivering for advertising partners.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, and when you partner with us, you will get the same treatment,” Lee said.

Same as it ever was: Meanwhile, apologies continue to be in order for executives and advertisers alike who continue to face the unfortunate timing of upfronts.

“When I started this job, someone asked me what the biggest difference was between working in Netflix and my old jobs at linear networks, and without hesitation, I told them—Mother’s Day,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said onstage to laughter. “For years, I had to fly to New York on Mother’s Day for the upfront. You all can relate, I’m sure. So when I came to Netflix, I was excited that my kids could finally make me breakfast in bed. And yet here we are. I guess some things never change.”