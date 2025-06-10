Exclusive: Kochava and Fetch partner on streaming rewards program Loyalty+

Viewers could be rewarded for actions like downloading an app or finishing a show.

Consumers love streaming TV, and they love a little treat. That’s why the measurement platform Kochava and the rewards app Fetch are teaming up to reward consumers for streaming.

The program, called Loyalty+, gives consumers the ability to earn points when taking streaming-related actions, whether that’s downloading a streaming app, watching a pilot episode, or finishing a series. Those points can be used on Fetch to redeem rewards, which could include gift cards for retailers like Amazon or Starbucks, as well as charitable donations.

Loyalty+ is designed to reward consumers while also giving streaming services the ability to encourage app usage and program viewership. The name of the rewards program is designed to be a “tip of the hat” to the many streamers that have opted to tack plus signs onto the ends of their names, according to Charles Manning, Kochava’s president and CEO.

Streaming services that opt to use Loyalty+ can offer different incentives based on their varying KPIs, Daniel Block, head of corporate business development at Fetch, said, since free, ad-supported streamers may want to encourage viewership differently than those companies operating paid subscription services.

Block said he envisions that the tool could help streamers combat the common challenges of keeping customers coming back.

“If you listen to earnings from Paramount to Disney, all they talk about is retention and churn,” he said.

Kochava and Fetch both declined to share which, if any, streaming services have signed on to use Loyalty+.

The whole nine yards: Through the partnership, Kochava’s measurement tools will be used to “connect those dots” between consumer activity across different platforms, like CTV or mobile, which could help advertisers understand which media treatments were more effective than others, Manning said.

While Kochava has invested in Loyalty+ to capitalize on a moment of growing interest in CTV and commerce, Manning said there are opportunities beyond streaming that it could tap into, too (hence the broad-based name selected for the offering).

“Not only is [CTV] a new platform that creates new experiences for consumers, and brands are spending a lot of time, money and effort to get the pole position with households, we think it’s the footprint upon which a whole bunch of other kinds of commerce is going to happen,” Manning said.

Fetch, which began as a grocery-rewards app, has continued to expand into new verticals to reward consumers for actions they take. Right now, Fetch is in 1 out of 10 US households, Block said, but the company, which aired a Super Bowl ad this year promoting a live sweepstakes in which it gave away a total of $1.2 million to 120 winners, is aiming to increase that ratio to 1 in 3.

In March 2024, the company debuted Fetch Play, which allows consumers to earn points for playing mobile games.

Zoom out: In 2022, Kochava and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued each other, with the agency alleging that the data broker sold geolocation data “from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that [could] be used to trace the movements of individuals to and from sensitive locations,” including reproductive health clinics and places of worship, and the data broker alleging that the agency tried to “pressure it into a settlement,” per the WSJ. In February, a judge denied Kochava’s bid to dismiss the FTC’s case.