Inside one insurance company’s unorthodox approach to sports sponsorships

Gallagher sponsors sports properties that it also insures, with a focus on community activations and an internship program for current athletes.

One of the top salespeople at Gallagher is a former pro rugby player.

Nathan Hines, who played internationally for Scotland in the early aughts, joined Gallagher as business development director for its rugby clients in 2020, translating his leadership skills from pitch to pitchdeck, according to Gallagher CMO Chris Mead. The insurance brand is betting Hines isn’t the only athlete who can thrive in the corporate world—with a little bit of help, of course.

“You can’t just sell to a client tomorrow,” Mead told Marketing Brew. “It’s no different than you can’t hit a 98-mile-an-hour fastball or shoot a 3-point shot in one day. They’ve got that training. They just need some professional structure.”

The insurance broker, which represents a range of clients, including many sports teams, venues, and athletes, has taken a somewhat unorthodox approach to the sports sponsorship world since it began pushing into marketing around eight years ago.

Gallagher sponsors several of its sports clients that it buys insurance for, ranging from regional to international deals, and unlike a more typical buy that could focus on naming rights or jersey patches, the brand is focused on building out experiences for potential customers. Recently, it’s also expanded into serving athletes, like through an internship program for active players who might end up following in Hines’s footsteps.

Go your own way

For many brands that ink sports deals, boosting brand awareness by tapping into large, engaged audiences is key. But Mead says Gallagher didn’t get into the sports sponsorship game for name recognition. “It was much more community-based,” he said.

One of the company’s earliest partnerships was with Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. Outside the stadium sits Gallagher Way; the space is open to ticket holders on game days, and also hosts broader community events like concerts, movie nights, and fitness classes. Similarly, Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego offers a playground, dog park, and pickleball courts even when the Padres aren’t playing. With the Houston Astros, Gallagher serves as the presenting partner of the team’s Astros Foundation Volunteer Corps.

“It’s about the community and…these experiences that people can go to,” Mead said. “Where are the fans when they’re not staring at that one sign that someone has in right field? They’re interfacing within community events that we like to have our name attached to.”

The company’s sports partnerships extend beyond baseball, spanning football, soccer, basketball, golf, hockey, rugby, IndyCar, and the Special Olympics. Properties like World Rugby and the Special Olympics help give Gallagher global reach across men’s and women’s sports, while team partnerships add a local component, Mead said. In addition to evaluating those opportunities based on the potential for community activation, he said his team also seeks to sponsor properties for which Gallagher already serves as the risk manager.

Suit up

One of Gallagher’s earliest sports partnerships was with Premiership Rugby, the English pro rugby league for which Gallagher is the presenting partner. It was through conversations with those players that the idea for the Gallagher Partnership Internship Program was born, Mead said.

“It started with injured rugby players,” he said. “They blow out their shoulder, and sometimes they don’t have a plan. Sometimes they have a really great plan, and things just happen sooner than they thought, or they’re approaching retirement, and they’ve got all the skills we all want—leadership skills, teamwork skills.”

Since Gallagher already had a large internship program, it was just a matter of fitting athletes into that framework, Mead said. Last year, the company introduced a pilot program of the athlete internship with a handful of players from the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL, and this year extended it to include several players from the Chicago Stars in the NWSL. Mead said the plan is to eventually expand the program to the Special Olympics, too.

While the Gallagher team works to build out the internship program to include more athletes, it’s also focused on continuing to grow the company’s presence across the sports ecosystem, particularly right where it started: in rugby. Earlier this month, Gallagher announced a partnership with New Zealand Rugby, and given that the Women’s Rugby World Cup takes place this summer, women’s rugby is of particular interest as another potential growth area, Mead said.

“We’re on a pretty good clip, but I think I can see it continuing to grow, signing new teams and new leagues to partnerships,” he said.