Coworking with Leslie Walsh

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Leslie Walsh is head of strategy at RYA, an AI tool from the New York-based ad agency Episode Four. Prior to joining Episode Four, she’s also worked at agencies including BBDO and 360i Europe.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? I have had the opportunity to work on some pretty great creative projects in my career. I’ve helped build a bacon dating app for Oscar Mayer, I’ve helped Charles Schwab build muscle cars to give away to the winner of their PGA Tour every year, and most recently I’ve helped Invesco QQQ create a cooking show. But I’d have to say, my favorite project has been leading the strategy and development of Episode Four’s creative AI tool, RYA.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? With Cannes Lions right around the corner, I’ve been reflecting on the kind of work that makes a lasting impact in culture. The best campaigns don’t just sell a product. They challenge norms and spark conversations. One campaign that really stuck with me this year is Bobbie’s “Everybody’s Gotta Eat.” It’s the first-ever campaign to feature a breastfeeding mom in Times Square, and it boldly reframes something natural and necessary as something powerful and worthy of public attention. As a mom, I felt a deep connection to this message. Feeding your baby, however and wherever you choose to do it, should come with confidence, not shame. And this campaign helped make that possible.

I’m not sure if it’s entered at Cannes this year, but in my eyes, it’s already won.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I am obsessed with sharks. As an avid scuba diver, I’ve had the opportunity to swim with great whites (in a cage) and swim alongside bull, lemon, reef, black tip, white tip, and nurse sharks on my dives. I’d love to add tiger sharks to the list!

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I am most optimistic and passionate about AI and its power to supercharge our creativity, not replace it. That may be a cop out, as I’d argue that AI isn’t a trend or even the future; it’s a reality. On the flip side, I am least optimistic about “brain rot” content and generative AI’s role in exacerbating it.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? For anyone in strategy, I highly recommend Mark Pollard’s Sweathead podcast, Instagram account, Facebook, and WhatsApp group. He’s built a great community for strategists to connect and learn from one another—something that is greatly needed, as far too often strategists can feel like lone wolves when in reality we thrive in a pack.