Cannes 2025: Rodeos, rosé, and rubbing elbows with the greats

AI, meet ROI. MiQ Sigma is designed to unify your data, media, and audiences in one AI-powered advertising platform. Get deeper insights + better control.



Bonjour from Day 2 of Cannes Lions! I still haven’t learned any French (or had time to visit a local grocery store), but I have already made some new discoveries in sports marketing.

Just when I’d thought I’d written about every sport on the face of the earth, I met Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge, a western sports and lifestyle brand working to promote sports like bull riding. It’s very Ransom Canyon, and given the rise of western shows like that or Yellowstone, don’t be surprised if someone in your life (read: me) suddenly becomes a rodeo aficionado.

Speaking of unexpected fandom, I also had a chance to listen to a conversation at Dentsu Beach House between McLaren Racing CMO Louise McEwen, Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein, and Harry Benjamin, co-host of BBC’s Formula 1 podcast F1: Chequered Flag. As a big McLaren fan (yes, before they won the Constructors’ Championship last year, and yes, thanks to Drive to Survive), it was fascinating to hear about the reinvention of the McLaren brand in recent years, Hilton’s longstanding partnership with the team, and the growing F1 fanbase.

More to come on both of these topics from Marketing Brew once I get more than about five seconds of downtime in my Airbnb (although, looking at my schedule for the next few days, that’s not looking likely to happen in the near future).

This afternoon, I moderated a panel about fandom and engagement featuring Claire Nance, head of global gaming at Activision Blizzard; Bob Gruters, president of ReachTV; and Chad Latz, chief innovation officer at Burson.

For now, I’ll leave you with this not-so-humble brag: Last night, I sat next to UCLA basketball star Lauren Betts at a dinner where Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Ashlyn Harris, Allyson Felix, Rennae Stubbs, and a handful of other women’s sports legends were also in attendance. I was doing my best to pretend not to be absolutely starstruck.

MVP of the day: Dentsu, my coffee vendor of choice for the morning.

Least valuable player: The air-conditioning unit in my Airbnb, which sprung a leak in the middle of the night. Maybe that’s why I have the sudden urge to cover some water sports—or just go for a swim.