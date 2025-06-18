Cannes 2025: Back to the (Spotify) beach

AI, meet ROI. MiQ Sigma is designed to unify your data, media, and audiences in one AI-powered advertising platform. Get deeper insights + better control.



It’s Cannes Lions Day 3! Halfway through. Time flies when you’re drinking rosé by the bottle on the beach.

I think I’m running on about eight hours of sleep total since touching down in France (and my Garmin watch is absolutely furious with me), but the late bedtime was especially worth it last night to catch one of Spotify’s iconic Cannes concerts. Alex Warren, Royel Otis, and sombr put on a great show, so it was worth missing out on some z’s. Sorry, Garmin.

I was back at Spotify Beach by 9am today to chat with a couple of their execs about the company’s partnership with FC Barcelona and some of its latest ad-tech innovations (although to be honest, it was way too early in the morning to hear terms like “programmatic” and “DSP”). Next stop was Stagwell’s Sport Beach, where I camped out for a few hours to listen to Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird do a live taping of their podcast, A Touch More, with Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. I also heard Mercedes F1 driver (and the most recent winner of the Canadian Grand Prix) George Russell speak about tech and the team’s work with Qualcomm. This just in: George’s hair looks just as incredible in person as it does on TV.

Before that, I caught up with Sebastian Tomich, CCO of The Athletic, who’s been spending his time talking with brand marketers about the publication’s newest products—like The Athletic Peak, a new vertical that covers sports leadership and personal development—and content plans, including for next summer’s FIFA World Cup. While it’s still a year away, some sports execs across media companies, agencies, and brands are already in planning mode.

MVP(s) of the day: Spotify, for taking on first-coffee-provider duty, plus having the most air-conditioned room I’ve ever experienced. Bonus points to Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire and Russell for tossing some autographed hats into the crowd. (I fought someone for one and came out victorious, bringing my combat-sports record to a perfect 2-0.)

Least valuable player: Google Calendar’s Time Insights feature, which is telling me I have 17 hours of meetings and panels on my calendar for the week. That is simply none of my business, Google Calendar. (Also, me, for announcing my deep McLaren fandom yesterday but walking around in a Mercedes hat today.)