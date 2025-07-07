Why Tubi is beefing up its creator program

Tubi for Creators is bringing six YouTubers’ content to the streamer, and will later support original content production.

The creator-to-Hollywood pipeline is only getting stronger, and Tubi is carving out its segment.

In June, the streamer introduced Tubi for Creators, a program that will bring six YouTube creators’ content to the free platform as part of a broader build-out of original- and creator-led programming.

The initial cohort of creators includes Dan and Riya, FunnyMike, Jubilee, Kinigra Deon, Mythical Entertainment, and Watcher; in the week since launch, they have brought 1,200 episodes of licensed content to Tubi, according to Rich Bloom, Tubi GM of creator programs and EVP of business development.

It’s just the beginning for more creator content on Tubi, which last year announced Stubios, an initiative that, according to Bloom, is focused on platforming short-form creators and helping them transition to longer-form content. (Tubi for Creators, meanwhile, will home in on creators that are already making long-form, higher-production content.) In the next phase, Tubi plans to offer production support and onboard additional creators whose long-form content could fit on the platform.

“These six creators are really a starting point, but they do reflect, in general, our approach, which is to bring in creators that align with the diversity and depth of our content catalog and our audience,” Bloom told us.

Tubi, or not Tubi, that is the question…

Tubi’s not the only streamer or network getting in on creator buzz. Prime Video recently released Benito Skinner’s show Overcompensating, and it’s gearing up for the second season of MrBeast’s Beast Games, while FX recently released Adults, a show featuring TikTok star Jack Innanen.

Tubi’s approach is centered on diving into the certain genres that do particularly well on the platform, like horror, teen drama, and comedy. When choosing the initial batch of creators to be part of the program, it was important to make sure that their content slotted into the buckets that see consistent engagement, according to Bloom.

“It’s a really diverse group of verticals that we’re strongest in, and it’s a really diverse audience,” he said.

While the initial phase of Tubi for Creators focuses on licensing preexisting content, Bloom said Tubi plans to eventually fund original production and create platform-exclusive content. By integrating both YouTube-native and Tubi original content, he hopes to facilitate a deeper connection between viewers and creators.

“If we’re getting original content from a creator that might not exist on other platforms, we want to complement that by also having a catalog of their content,” Bloom said. “When a viewer discovers that content, they can go really deep down a rabbit hole of then enjoying other content from that same creator, and then discovering other similar creators and other similar traditional content.”

Creators lead the way

Licensed content has proven to be a successful model for Tubi in the past, and makes up a majority of its offerings even when looking at the more traditional Hollywood projects on the platform. In April, CMO Nicole Parlapiano told us that licensing nostalgic titles in particular has proved to be great fodder for Tubi, especially as they come with built-in fandoms.

Bringing a creator’s library to Tubi seems to follow a similar logic, as each of the six creators currently signed on comes with millions of existing followers and billions of views.

Tubi for Creators has also sprung from the company’s efforts to provide “original and authentic storytelling,” which Tubi fans have consistently called for over remakes and franchises, according to Bloom. In addition, he sees the program as another step in diversifying Tubi’s content offerings, which the company had previously done by focusing on independent films and shows along with traditional studio projects.

“That mix of content has really helped us thrive, and our audience has embraced it,” Bloom said. “We really view this as just a continuation of what’s already worked.”

At its core, Bloom said that Tubi for Creators aims to allow for the same kind of creative freedom that YouTubers might be accustomed to—just with additional support to help elevate production and distribution and, as many creators have come to expect, revenue share.

“We view this as a chance to form really deep relationships with creators and help them grow their careers and their businesses,” Blooms said. “Because we’ve already established ourselves as this free, open platform…we feel like we are uniquely situated to provide real value to creators, to viewers, and ultimately to advertisers as well.”