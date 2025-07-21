Coworking with Nada Arnot

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Nada Arnot is EVP of marketing at The Economist. She has also served in senior positions at the streaming service Britbox, AMC Networks, and Hearst.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? In simplest terms, I help grow subscriptions to The Economist. And I do that in three main ways: One, making more people aware of our brand—especially those who are already interested in news and current affairs. Next, encouraging people to subscribe through digital advertising—like targeted ads on platforms such as Facebook or making sure we show up when people search on Google. And finally, improving how we spend our marketing budget—so we’re investing in the most effective channels to grow in a smart and profitable way. This means a lot of testing and optimizing of ads, messaging, and targeting.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? Always’s #LikeAGirl that started in 2014 really stands out for its emotional resonance, cultural relevance, and brand consistency. It took a common insult and reframed it, turning “like a girl” into a statement of strength—timely, meaningful, and perfectly aligned with Always’s mission to empower young women.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: You probably wouldn’t have guessed that I’m both an avid swimmer (swimming at least one mile several times a week) and an avid traveler (having visited 39 countries, many several times, and another 26 on my immediate must-travel list).

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m excited about the return to brand marketing. After years of prioritizing performance marketing at the expense of brand investment, more businesses are recognizing that the two aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re complementary. When done well, they work together to create a sustainable and powerful growth engine. What makes this especially promising now is that modern measurement tools—like media mix modeling, causal impact analysis, and brand lift studies—have made it far easier to measure and optimize brand investment than it was even a decade ago.

I’m more cautious about the changing nature of organic search, particularly with Google’s zero-click strategy and the rise of AI-powered search tools. These trends are eroding traditional SEO value by reducing the need for users to click through to publisher websites. This shift poses real challenges for content visibility and traffic, especially for high-quality, editorially driven sites.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I’m really digging the Marketing Insider Substack these days. It provides short, snacky marketing advice both on consumer-facing strategies and on how to get buy-in when faced with internal stakeholder resistance.