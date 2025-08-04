Coworking with Mayte Alquicira

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Mayte Alquicira is marketing and operations manager, loyalty, at Cinépolis Cinemas USA, a luxury theater brand. She’s also worked as the brand’s guest experience manager and supported the brand’s expansion into international markets.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I help create emotional connections between moviegoers and our brand. My role is all about designing the journeys, from first visit to lifelong loyalty, that make people feel seen, valued, and excited to come back. It’s part storytelling, part strategy, and part data detective work.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? Redesigning and upgrading our Cinépolis Rewards program. We took a deeply customer-centric approach grounded in data but brought to life through storytelling and emotional connection. It wasn’t just about points and perks; it was about building a loyalty experience that felt personal, rewarding, and human. The most fulfilling part? Seeing members reengage because the program finally spoke to what they actually value.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The e.l.f. x Chipotle collab. It’s such a bold example of creative crossover: two seemingly unrelated brands coming together in a way that just works. That kind of surprise-and-delight moment is the best proof that when you understand your audience and have a smart creative team, the possibilities are endless. It’s the ultimate flex of efficient, unexpected brand synergy.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m a certified yoga instructor! Yoga keeps me grounded and teaches me to approach challenges with curiosity and compassion. I’m currently building an online yoga studio that blends movement with mindfulness, especially for people navigating busy lives.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about AI and personalization. When done well, it creates space for more relevant, thoughtful interactions that genuinely improve customer experience.

But I’m least optimistic about AI when it replaces rather than enhances the human touch. Brands risk becoming robotic and indistinguishable if they lose the heart behind the message. Efficiency shouldn’t come at the cost of emotional connection.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Because of Marketing on Instagram. It’s a quick-hit inspiration board for marketers. I also like the podcasts How I Built This with Guy Raz, which features real stories of entrepreneurs and the power of brand-building, and Subscription Stories with Robbie Kellman Baxter—I’m fascinated by subscription models, and this one’s full of insights. And while not directly a marketing podcast, Pop Culture Happy Hour by NPR offers an incredible lens into how audiences perceive media—a great resource for anyone in entertainment marketing.