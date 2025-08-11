Why Columbia leaned into Mother Nature danger to reintroduce the brand

The outdoors aren’t all sunshine and roses. There’s snakes, storms, and vultures—and even deep canyon crevices you could fall into and maybe have to cut off your arm to survive (again).

At least, that’s the story of the outdoors that Columbia Sportswear tells in the company’s latest brand campaign.

The new campaign, called “Engineered for Whatever,” is an “intentional swing” for the brand to portray the unpredictability of the outdoors this way, Columbia Sportswear’s SVP and head of marketing, Matt Sutton, told Marketing Brew. The spot, from adam&eveDDB in London, has been in the works for the last year, Sutton told us, and it’s an effort for the brand to stand out from other outdoor apparel category brands, which often embrace classic outdoor imagery.

“Our brief was a slide with six images from competitors on a slide,” Sutton said. “You block out the logos and they all looked like they were from the same brand: Perfect sunny sweeping vistas, pristine conditions, very serious models. And the insight in our brief was that over the past 20 years, the outdoor category has kind of converged, and all follow each other and do the same thing.”

Blast from the past: To cut through the sea of sameness, Columbia took inspiration from the brand’s past work by Gert and Tim Boyle, the mother-son duo behind the company, and who formerly starred in ads that tested product quality in extreme, zany situations in the ’90s and early 2000s. In one ad from that time period, Tim hangs from a cliff clutching the brand’s jackets; in another, he trudges through a carwash wearing a parka and a fleece.

Columbia’s new 30-second ad is designed to serve as a table-setter to reintroduce the brand ethos, but Sutton said Columbia created new product tests spots similar to the ones the Boyles’ previously made. Those spots, which put gear up against a helicopter drop, a snowplow, and a massive snowball, will roll out later this month and into the fall.

Leaning into fear: For the brand reset, Columbia polled target audiences to find the consumer insight that even professional athletes are anxious about what can go wrong outdoors, be it extreme heat, wet, rocky or slippery terrain, or something else altogether.

Rather than ignoring those fears, the company aimed to address them head-on with new work touting the capabilities of its products.

“That insight to us was like, ‘Oh, this is an opportunity for us to establish the problem that you’re talking about and show how you can triumph with our product,’” Sutton said.

A meaningful bet: In its first quarter 2025 earnings, Columbia reported that it would withdraw its financial outlook for the full year amid tariff uncertainty. Even so, Tim Boyle, chairman, president, and CEO said in a statement at the time that Columbia was “committed to increasing investments in demand creation” with new products and a new marketing campaign.

While Sutton declined to share ad spend figures for the new brand campaign, he noted that “it’'s a meaningful increase in our overall marketing spend.” The company is also shifting more ad dollars to spend on brand marketing and is making “probably our most significant investment in five years in brand,” Sutton said.

The investment during a challenging year for many retailers is a recognition that the company can’t change the way that people see its brand without making a meaningful investment in brand marketing and storytelling.

“Our intent with this is to reintroduce and shift consumer perception of Columbia,” Sutton said. “We have a really strong performance marketing business, but we can’t shift perception with performance marketing. We have this first shot in nearly a decade of having a defined brand and a voice. And so we’re using it as an opportunity to reset and challenge new and existing customers’ expectations of Columbia.”