Coworking with Didier Bizimungu

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series.

Didier Bizimungu is head of performance marketing, SMB, at Reddit, and has spent a decade working in digital marketing and media, including at software companies like Matterport and Community Brands.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of my favorite projects was promoting a niche enterprise software with a total addressable market of just ~200 organizations. We had to get scrappy, from joining Facebook groups to showing up at camping events, to reach the right people. Success was defined by securing just one or two new logos per year. But those wins felt massive because it was truly a full-funnel, team-driven effort. It made me feel connected to every part of the journey—from first touch to closed deal. That’s not typical in my field.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I’m absolutely obsessed with Liquid Death’s content. Their collaboration with The Deep from The Boys is a masterclass in creative chaos, and is the kind of campaign that reminds you how far the boundaries of advertising can actually stretch when you let imagination lead.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I spend most of my 4am mornings either in a pool, on a trail, or out riding my bike. I’m currently training for a triathlon.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? AI—on both fronts. I’m excited about how it can help marketers become more well-rounded and productive. But I’m skeptical of the hype that it’ll reach AGI levels and become a plug-and-play “team member.” We’re not there…yet.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The LinkedIn Ads Show podcast is a go-to for me. As I spend less time hands-on in-platform, this podcast helps me stay sharp, reminding me of the fundamentals while also highlighting new features and strategies worth testing.