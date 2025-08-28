Coworking with Olga Denysiuk

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Olga Denysuik is brand marketing manager at Samsung. She has spent more than 15 years working in marketing and communications, working for agencies like WPP’s MediaCom, Havas, and Dentsu and on accounts for brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, LVMH, and Stellantis.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The Kenzo World campaign I had the chance to work on is one of my favorite ones. It broke every rule—and that’s exactly why it worked. Starring Margaret Qualley and directed by Spike Jonze, it was surreal, unexpected, and emotionally electric. Strategically, it disrupted the formulaic world of fragrance advertising and redefined how a fashion house could express freedom, identity, and boldness. That campaign didn’t just follow culture—it created it. And it reminded all of us that brand storytelling can be as provocative as it is powerful.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I studied classical piano years back and completed the full program in just five years instead of the usual seven. It was an intense and rewarding experience that taught me the discipline of practice, the power of timing, and how to tell a story without words—all of which I now apply to brand strategy. Great brands, like great music, balance structure with emotion to make a lasting impact.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the evolution of influencer marketing into brand cocreation. The strongest brands today aren’t just hiring creators—they’re building long-term relationships that humanize their message and drive relevance. Influence is no longer a channel; it’s a trust-building system.

I’m least optimistic about trend-hopping without brand fit. When brands jump only on viral moments with no strategic tie-in, they might get attention—but rarely get results. Focus builds equity. Distraction burns it.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The CMO Podcast with Jim Stengel. It’s a masterclass in leadership, brand-building, and long-term thinking. The conversations go beyond campaigns—they dive into how the world’s top marketers drive growth, build culture, and navigate complexity. For anyone who wants to understand marketing at a strategic level, it’s essential listening.