How the rebrand became part of the culture wars

With Cracker Barrel and Jaguar at the center of political firestorms, marketing experts say brands are taking extra care before making changes.

Rebrands aren’t just rebrands anymore. No, silly—they’re a moment for public discourse about where brands stand politically and an opportunity for onlookers to declare what design overhauls say about those stances.

Consider the case of Cracker Barrel. Last week, the chain eatery known for its kitschy Southern aesthetic introduced a new brandmark that removed its titular barrel as well as the character known as Uncle Herschel or Old Timer as part of a $700 million rebrand and restaurant experience refresh. After the move was announced, Cracker Barrel’s stock took a 12% dip amid public criticism, which quickly turned political as right-wing commentators accused the brand of “going woke” instead of simply opting for a re-blanding.

The company released a statement on Monday that it “could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” before President Donald Trump weighed in on Tuesday and urged the company to return to its previous logo. Later that day, Cracker Barrel reversed course, releasing another statement announcing that “‘Old Timer’ will remain.”

Cracker Barrel isn’t alone in managing backlash to a rebrand. MSNBC’s rebrand to MS NOW caught ire and scorn in equal measure last week, and HBO Max’s short-lived there-and-back-again rebrand to Max was the internet’s favorite punchline earlier this year. But increasingly, rebrands are getting dragged into the culture wars. Late last year, Jaguar faced a round of backlash for its new logo that opted for a sleek new design over its beloved heritage mark to signal its move into the electric vehicle market; one ad from the new look was recently derided by the president as being “woke.”

Rolling out a rebrand is no longer a simple act of changing typefaces, logos, or taglines, and brands are faced with evaluating rebrands from all angles and determining how best to communicate them. While there have been many controversial rebrands over the years (remember Tropicana, Gap, or Pepsi?), the current cultural climate makes it all the more likely that a rebrand could draw the wrong kind of attention, and there are few ways for brands to prepare for the possibility, according to branding experts.

“Brands need [to] start getting comfortable with the [fact that the] culture wars may pull you in,” Douglas Brundage, founder and CEO of brand studio Kingsland, told Marketing Brew.

Cancel culture

Anticipating responses to a rebrand is par for the course for marketers, and rebrands of any kind can often attract loud feedback from naysayers, experts say.

“At this point, I’ve yet to see a brand do a significant identity shift that didn’t get people hating it,” Nathan Jun Poekert, a CMO advisor and marketing consultant, wrote in a text.

In a moment where political tensions are high, a shift of any scale can draw negative attention or projections about company reasoning, which is something marketers have little control over. While marketers could do more focus groups, testing, and spend more time talking to their core customers, there’s no guarantee that will help mitigate that risk, especially from high-profile individuals intent on inflaming political tensions.

“I’m just not sure how much testing is even valuable anymore in an era where people are getting millions of views [when they] have thousands of followers for a single post targeting brands,” Jun Poekert said. “Focus groups have zero defense against cancel culture in a politically charged environment where a majority of the country is angry right now.”

With that said, there are some ways marketers might look to communicate to well-intentioned consumers about the reason behind the change. Sadie Dyer, strategy director at brand consultancy Siegel+Gale, suggested that if Cracker Barrel had found a way to give “people reassurance that this was not a strategic move to appeal to a different audience,” that could have helped it get ahead of any backlash.

Is the branding the problem?

In many cases, though, rebrands are still necessary, and Dyer said brand marketers are more careful and thoughtful about making a change.

The types of questions marketers ask when embarking on a rebrand “haven’t actually changed that much, because it’s always been about distinctiveness and authenticity,” Dyer said. “What makes you distinctively you, and what does this [make] you look like in the future? What do we want to be for the future, and then how do we evolve to meet that?”

As marketers consider those questions, they’re doing so at a time when people seem to be paying more attention to how brands are communicating with customers, how they show up, and the moves they make in the market.“We’re in an era where brand is becoming valued in the way it should be by a lot of these companies,” Brundage said.

Fixing a brand’s challenges in the marketplace often doesn’t start—or end—with a brand logo, and rebrands can be costly as well as time-consuming: Dyer said it can take anywhere from six months to a number of years, depending on the number of stakeholders involved and the extent of the changes. Before making that investment, marketers may consider evaluating whether brands need to change their product offerings to reflect the needs of today’s consumer, Brundage noted.

Once they’ve done that, marketers also recommend considering if their approach to advertising could use a shift first. “In my opinion, before approaching a rebrand, ask yourself, ‘Do I actually need the rebrand or are we just bad at awareness and upper-funnel marketing?’” Jun Poekert said.

For marketers who are looking at a rebrand to change how a brand is showing up in the market, the problem could instead be their media mix, Jun Poekert noted.

“You may not need a rebrand,” he said. “You just may need a better upper-funnel marketing strategy.”

If all of that still brings brands to the conclusion that a rebrand is necessary, Brundage advised reaching an understanding about what customer feedback really matters—and which opinions don’t.

“Know who you are, know who your customer is, don’t piss off your customer,” he said. “If you [piss off] someone that’s not your customer, you shouldn’t really care.”