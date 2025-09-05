How NBCU’s Lindsay Vogelman focuses on marketing metrics that matter

“The real challenge is capturing this broader definition of engagement across an increasingly fragmented landscape,” Vogelman, who will be speaking at the Marketing Brew Summit, told us.

Brands talk a lot about evolving marketing to keep up with the speed of culture, but how are they updating their measurement capabilities?

For Lindsay Vogelman, NBCUniversal’s SVP of strategic partnerships and partner marketing, platform distribution and partnerships, measuring impact and navigating growth is central to her work helping to boost streamer Peacock along with partner brands. Ahead of Vogelman’s participation in a panel at the Marketing Brew Summit on September 10, she shared more about her approach and how there’s still room for improvement in the measurement world.

What trends have you noticed in recent years in regards to the fragmentation of content, especially in the streaming landscape, or changing consumer behavior that may be affecting measurement?

Viewers are no longer just watching—they’re engaging, dual-screening, shopping, and sharing in real time. The act of viewing has become layered, with audiences moving between screens, platforms, and conversations. The value of content is no longer only measured by who tunes in, but also by the actions their tune-in sparks. The real challenge is capturing this broader definition of engagement across an increasingly fragmented landscape.

How is NBCUniversal leaning into these trends? We’re evolving our approach to meet audiences where they are. Love Island USA on Peacock is a great example of a cultural moment that drives appointment viewing and invites fans to actively participate. Our Megan Thee Stallion partnership was seamlessly integrated with a viral in-show appearance that sparked online conversation, making the show shoppable and drastically extending the life of the episode.

Our success metrics have also shifted accordingly. We’re focused on both qualitative and quantitative measurements, including daily usage, share of time on platform, and community and fan engagement.

For us, it’s about building daily habits, giving fans more of what they’re already doing, and finding ways to participate in those activities on our platform.

What core KPIs are you using to measure impact? Any new KPIs you’ve focused more on in recent years? We’ve expanded our KPI framework to reflect both business outcomes and audience behavior. Some of our key focus areas include incremental acquisition, churn reduction, daily active users, and time spent, as well as community impact by building fandoms around our IP through a qualitative lens. Revenue performance remains at the core of how we evaluate success.

What further evolution would you like to see in the measurement landscape? We’re seeing major strides in measuring paid media, especially when it comes to incrementality, but we still see room for improvement around how all our marketing works together to drive performance and are increasingly focused on the relationship between paid and earned media across our partner ecosystems.