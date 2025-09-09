How Duolingo turns social stunts into long-term growth

If there’s one brand that’s come to define the “unhinged” social marketing era, it’s Duolingo.

Whether it’s bubble butt Super Bowl interruptions, mascot séances, or death stunts, the language-learning platform has figured out how to continuously shock its audience while somehow getting them to do their next lesson. The brand now has more than 20 million followers across TikTok and Instagram and, in its latest earnings report, reported a 41% increase in revenue and 47.7 million daily users, a 40% increase.

Manu Orssaud, CMO of Duolingo, is set to speak at our upcoming Marketing Brew Summit on September 10, and ahead of the event, we caught up with him to hear how the brand is continuing to push the envelope online to drive growth and customer loyalty.

This year, Duolingo had its most successful marketing moment yet with the “Death of Duo” campaign. What did that stunt teach you about how to drive and sustain audience engagement? One of our team mantras is that the comments section is our brief. We pay close attention to what people say, and we aren’t afraid to experiment in response. Duo works because he’s not just a mascot, he’s an internet personality that people feel connected to. This campaign reminded us that sustained engagement comes from building a character people care about, then giving them a story they want to be part of. It also showed us how powerful these moments can be, and we’re excited to create more of them in the future.

As a chief marketer, how do you empower your team to take big swings and act quickly while minimizing risk? Part of my role is knowing how far we can push things. Our team has a great deal of autonomy, which means they can move quickly and make smart calls in the moment. Speed and trust are what enable us to stay current with culture and respond in ways that feel fresh. Of course, not every risk lands perfectly, but the goal isn’t to be safe; it’s to create work that sparks conversation and keeps people engaged with our brand.

How does Duolingo use community insights and data to deliver on what its audience is looking for? We use A/B testing constantly, whether that’s testing new features in the app or experimenting with something like our app icon. Community insights are also critical for our brand—we pay attention to comments, cultural trends, and how different regions respond to our content. Being a global brand means you can’t assume one size fits all, so we listen closely and adapt based on what resonates with each audience.

What are your tips for translating social virality into customer loyalty? Virality is only valuable if it brings people back to the core of what we do, which is helping them learn. For us, that means reminding people to do their lessons in ways that feel natural and fun. In a world where our competitors are anything that takes up screen time, building loyalty comes from meeting people where they are and showing up consistently so Duolingo stays top of mind.

As more brands adopt “unhinged” marketing tactics, how is Duolingo continuing to push the envelope to stay ahead? We will continue to take risks and listen to our audience, as that’s the foundation of our strategy. What keeps us ahead is that we don’t rely on one platform or format—we’re flexible and always trying new things. For example, we’ve invested in YouTube Shorts, where we’ve seen a 400% YoY growth in impressions, and we’re continually looking at where audiences are spending their time next. Staying ahead means experimenting before something becomes oversaturated and ensuring our voice always feels authentic.

With the recently announced departure of your social media manager Zaria Parvez, who became known for spearheading Duolingo’s “unhinged” antics, how is Duolingo thinking about the next phase of its social strategy? Duolingo’s social presence has always been guided by a culture of experimentation and a deep understanding of our audience. That approach will continue to guide us as we keep testing, learning, and iterating to make sure our brand personality stays unique and central to cultural conversations. Zaria was instrumental in building the brand we have today, and we’re grateful for her impact. At the same time, our approach has always been driven by the entire team, with social-first thinking embedded across everything we do. We have a talented team that understands our brand and audience deeply, and we will continue building a brand with a unique personality that stays at the heart of cultural conversations.

How are you thinking about growth and brand-building as Duolingo ventures into games like chess and continues building its roster of mascots beyond Duo? We see growth as expanding the ways people can engage with Duolingo while staying true to our mission of making learning fun and effective. That means exploring new subjects, like chess, which taps into the same idea of building skills through daily practice. It also means continuing to tell stories through our [mascot] characters, as they provide us with new ways to connect with diverse audiences worldwide. We’re excited to continue exploring new spaces and discovering innovative ways to engage with our audiences.

What trends in marketing are you watching right now or most excited about? I’m excited about the rise of in-person marketing experiences. As much as digital is at the core of us, there’s real power in showing up physically where our fans are. Our Charli xcx concert stunt and our merch store pop-up, which featured special-edition Crocs in New York, are great examples of how we can translate our online presence into experiences people want to be part of. These activations let us connect in a deeper way and create cultural moments that extend far beyond the screen.