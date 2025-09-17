YouTube goes all-in on AI tools for creators

Creators may be celebrities in their own right, but attendees of YouTube’s creator event Made on YouTube in New York on Tuesday were in for a surprise visit from a more traditional star.

The singer Dua Lipa appeared onstage to discuss the beginning of her career when she first started using YouTube as a creator. Years later, YouTube and Dua Lipa have both changed plenty, and YouTube announced several new AI, creator, and live features at the event as it continues to seek to capitalize on an increasingly lucrative creator economy.

We rounded up some of the big announcements from the event below.

Tech whiz: Sick of hearing about AI? Well, then stop reading here, because YouTube Shorts is being integrated with Google DeepMind’s Veo 3 Fast, according to a press release. The integration allows users to generate clips or video backgrounds complete with sound, and users will be able to add props or motion to the content they create and to restyle videos. The feature is rolling out now to creators in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, and further experimentation on these features is expected to start in subsequent months.

YouTube threw a few more AI surprises into the mix, including rolling out a tool called Edit with AI, which promises to “help turn…raw footage into a first draft video.” Edit with AI is currently being tested in Shorts and in the YouTube Create app, with plans to soon expand access to the offering. Another video editing feature, called Speech to Song, can turn dialogue from a video into a musical version for use in YouTube Shorts. The tool will be available to “more creators in the US” soon, as the platform begins to test it.

“When YouTube started 20 years ago, it was all about democratizing nationwide,” Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO, said at the event. “These AI tools are really just the next generation along the lines of that philosophy.”

GRWM: YouTube isn’t just offering new AI and video editing features for creators; it dropped some additional creator tools in YouTube Studio, too. As part of a new suite of features, YouTube Studio will get a “conversational AI partner” called Ask Studio, which is designed to provide channel-level insights. There’s also a new collaboration feature (which is called Collaborations) that aims to connect creators to one another to showcase partnerships and grow creator reach. YouTube is also adding A/B testing that can be used for titles, updating its Inspiration Tab, and rolling out more advanced auto-dubbing capabilities. While auto-dubbing with lip sync is still in limited testing, the Inspiration Tab features are slated to be accessible to users in most countries by the end of 2025, and many of the other new features are set to roll out before the end of the year.

YouTube is also rolling out a new function that allows links to a brand’s site to be added to Shorts. That feature is set to roll out widely in 2026. On the safety side, the company is expanding a likeness-detection tool that will “detect, manage, and request removal of unauthorized videos made with AI using your facial likeness on YouTube.” An open beta of this tool will be available in the near future for all YouTube Partner Program members.

A(live) and well: Live viewing makes up a significant portion of viewership on YouTube, and on average, over 30% of daily YouTube viewers who were logged in consumed live content in Q2 2025. To lean into the trend, YouTube Live is getting some new features including side-by-side ads on livestreams and the ability for livestreamers to broadcast horizontally and vertically simultaneously.