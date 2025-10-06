Coworking with Brit Starr

Partnerships that pay off. Say goodbye to your spreadsheets. impact.com helps you automate your affiliate, influencer, and referral programs with insights + tools. Turn connections into cash.

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Brit Starr is CMO of the creator marketing platform CreatorIQ. She previously worked at the influencer marketing analytics platform Tribe Dynamics, which was acquired by CreatorIQ in 2021. She has also had stints as head of marketing at Verve Coffee Roasters and at the Austin-based creative shop McGarrah Jessee.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I’m the hype girl behind the powerful creator community that drives brand and business growth, and an enabler for the teams that make it happen. My job is part creative direction, part strategic foresight, and a lot of real-time storytelling. I help brands tap into the influence and authenticity of creators to build trust, relevance, and results.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? In the early days at CreatorIQ, we ran scrappy, high-impact quarterly events in key markets, unveiling new research, creating a space for real connection, and capping it off with a happy hour. With a team of ~20 and a shoestring budget, we all pitched in: planning, executing, and engaging directly with customers for a valuable on-the-ground experience. The hands-on experiences gave us deep insight into our audience and laid the groundwork for our events strategy and overall marketing playbook. Today, we’re bigger and more polished—our LA tentpole event draws 1,500+ attendees—but the DNA is the same. Our team still shows up on the frontlines, owning every customer-facing moment.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? “Soooo Many Dicks” by e.l.f. Cosmetics is hands-down my favorite campaign. It was bold, disruptive, data-driven, and brutally honest. It called out that more men named “Dick” sit on US public company boards than entire underrepresented groups. It was the perfect collision of creativity and activism—it sparked conversation, challenged power structures, and proved that creativity can drive real cultural change.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’ve got two boys who are three and five, and like most working parents, I wrestle daily with the balance of showing up fully for both my job and my family. It’s something I try to give myself grace for every day. I was also raised with a “no-thank-you bite” rule: try everything once. That mindset has shaped my life—from quitting my job at 28 to travel the world for a year, to landing in San Francisco with just a carry-on and no plan, to taking a chance on a tiny influencer marketing startup that turned into a defining career move.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m bullish on creator marketing and creator-led media. There’s never been a more exciting shift toward real, relatable content that resonates with actual communities. Today, people own brands, not the other way around, and as a marketer, that’s thrilling. I’m more skeptical of marketing that chases novelty over substance—campaigns that go viral but lack long-term resonance. In a world of noise, depth wins.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? I have to recommend Earned. It’s a selfish plug (I host it!), but the guests on the other side of the couch (or screen) are some of the smartest, most generous leaders out there, and I walk away from every 30-minute convo with new insight. Beyond that, there are two LinkedIn accounts that I am always energized by: Kory Marchisotto at e.l.f.—her commitment and unapologetic enthusiasm for the work and purpose behind it are inspiring (and slightly intimidating)—and Jolyon Varley at OK Cool–he gives great takes on some of the boldest breakthrough creative from brands today.