Nearly half of Netflix viewing is occurring on its ad-supported tier: Comscore

When Comscore first began looking into streaming in 2017, the subject was still new enough that the measurement company opted to name its first report on the topic the State of OTT. How the world has changed just eight years later.

This year, consumer adoption of CTV streaming continued to grow by leaps and bounds as consumers increasingly subscribe to ad tiers, watch more FAST channels, engage heavily with YouTube, and co-view content, according to Comscore’s annual report, now called State of Streaming.

“Streaming is not just a medium, but a mirror of culture,” the report’s authors wrote.

Ad-supported expansion: Many of the major streaming players grew their share of total households watching content on their ad tiers, according to the report. Netflix, for one, saw 45% of viewing happen on its ad tier in August of this year, up from 34% in August 2024. Viewing on Disney+’s ad tier was up 16 percentage points, while Prime Video and HBO Max both saw ad tier viewership increase by 10 percentage points YoY. YouTube, long considered the leader in ad-supported viewing, saw a drop of two percentage points.

What devices are consumers regularly streaming on? Among respondents who own a streaming device, box, or stick, 50% said they stream on a Roku device, according to the report, and Roku households tend to subscribe to more paid services: 4.7 paid services on average, compared to 4.2 for other streamer households. It was followed by Amazon Fire TV at 38%, Apple TV at 19%, and Chromecast/TV streamer at 13%.

And as more consumers stream while their phones or other second devices are nearby, they’re becoming receptive to new ad formats, too, according to the report.

“Whether it be ‘choose your own adventure’ narrative experiences, QR-enabled formats, shoppable ads, or integrated placements, many consumers see these types of ads as what make free or hybrid services appealing,” the report’s authors wrote.

FAST and curious: Consumption of FAST channels jumped from 1.3 billion hours in August 2024 to 1.8 billion hours in August 2025, according to the report. About a third of Samsung TV Plus and Google TV users consume FAST content daily.

“Blending the familiarity of linear viewing with the flexibility of digital delivery, FAST channels offer curated, always-on programming without a paywall—an experience that feels both nostalgic and new,” the report read. “Originally positioned as complementary to subscription platforms, they’ve become a discovery engine for audiences and a strategic monetization tool for networks, distributors, and device manufacturers alike.”

Yes to YouTube: YouTube may have seen a slight decline in its ad-supported streaming viewership, but that doesn’t mean consumers’ eyeballs aren’t on it, especially given how much creator content has come to occupy consumer attention in recent years. “More than half of US households stream YouTube content monthly for free,” according to the report.

“Platforms like YouTube are no longer viewed as ‘separate categories’ but as integral parts of the streaming diet,” the report read. “For many households, creator-driven video sits alongside premium series, sports, and films as everyday viewing.”

The more, the merrier: As consumers stream more, they’re also streaming in the company of others. Survey respondents said they spent an average of 47% of their streaming time watching content by themselves, and an average of 37% of their time watching with one other person. About 10% of their time was spent watching with two other people, Comscore found. Among households with children, family time around the TV has increased, and95% of those households said they typically watch TV with others.

“As we look ahead, one thing is clear: streaming is no longer simply a medium. It is the heartbeat of cultural expression, consumer behavior, and advertising innovation,” the report read.