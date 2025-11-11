DoorDash was the fastest growing brand of the year: report

Americans, it seems, have been desperate for delivery this year.

According to Morning Consult’s annual Fastest Growing Brands 2025 report, DoorDash has seen the biggest jump in purchasing consideration among US adults so far this year, of about 5,000 brands tracked by the company. The WNBA sat atop the list last year, and ChatGPT was No. 1 in 2023.

“One of the things that’s worth calling out from [DoorDash’s] earnings reports this year is they talk a lot about how expansion into non-restaurant categories has been really popular for them,” Bobby Blanchard, senior director of audience development for Morning Consult and the author of the report, told Marketing Brew. “That’s been a growing line of business for them, and they’ve been expanding as a local commerce platform and less of just a restaurant delivery platform.”

In addition to the desire for delivery, the report revealed several other findings about the purchasing habits of Americans, including a general penchant for protein and differing pastime preferences based on generation.

Order up: DoorDash topped the list of fastest growing brands with a 6.39 percentage-point increase in purchasing consideration from Q1 to Q3, in part by growing its consumer base among Gen X, baby boomers, and middle-income households, according to the report.

The delivery service ranked No. 1 with men and consumers from households with annual incomes between $50k and $99.9k.

It was the second-fastest-growing brand with boomers, and came in sixth with Gen X.

Boomers who expressed purchasing intent for DoorDash tend to be on the younger end of the generation, have a higher likelihood of being divorced or widowed, and have more investments and disposable income, per Morning Consult.

“As they age, they might have reduced mobility, they might have health issues, they might not be able to go out as often or cook as often, and delivery…might help them maintain that independence as an aging population,” Blanchard said.

Ring up: Fruit of the Loom was the second-fastest-growing brand with all adults this year, followed by TikTok Shop at No. 3. TikTok Shop’s rise on the list shows a broader societal shift toward shopping on socials, with the share of consumers who said they purchased through a social app weekly up from 11% at the start of 2023 to almost 20% this year, according to the report.

“E-commerce on social media apps is not so much replacing e-commerce on a brand website, it’s more supplementing it,” Blanchard said. “Brands that are not having an active TikTok presence are possibly missing out.”

Shape up: Yogurt brands Siggi’s and Activia both made the top 20 this year, with Siggi’s tying with licensed sports gear brand Fanatics at No. 7, and Activia tying with Barbie at No. 17. They weren’t the only yogurt brands in the list: Danone was the 15th-fastest-growing brand among people who use TikTok at least monthly, while Chobani tied UberEats at No. 16 among those TikTok users. Whoop, the wearable fitness company, came in at No. 14 overall in the ranking. The findings all point toward an increasing focus on health among Americans—and the growing popularity of protein products among Gen Z.

Individuals from households earning more than $100k a year seem to be taking fondness for fitness to the next level: Ironman, the long-distance triathlon series, and Gold’s Gym both made the top 20 within that demographic.

Level up: While high-earners are hitting the gym, Gen Xers are powering up their gaming consoles. Nintendo ranked No. 9 on the list with Gen X, and Call of Duty was No. 2. The share of Gen Xers who said they played console games at least once a week is up five points in 2025 compared to 2024, and more than 10 points from 2022, per Morning Consult; their gaming frequency is growing most quickly among generations, the company found.

On top of video games, the report indicates that Gen X may have a fondness for basketball games. Nike’s Jordan Brand came in No. 17 among the demographic, who may remember Michael Jordan’s legendary run with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s.