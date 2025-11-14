Google rolls out new AI agents as it looks to further automate its ad platforms

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, Google is rolling out two AI ad agents.

The new tools, which the company announced on Wednesday, include Ads Advisor, which creates personalized suggestions for Performance Max campaigns, and Analytics Advisor, which is built into Google Analytics. Both agents are expected to roll out to English-language accounts in coming weeks.

Ads Advisor is designed to provide creative support by generating wider campaign ideas, headlines or descriptions for promotions, or relevant assets and keywords for Search and Performance Max, as well as recommending potential fixes for ads that are not approved. Advertisers can also view the metrics that caused the agent to make specific recommendations, Dan Taylor, global ads VP at Google, said during a press event Tuesday, adding that advertisers who have been testing the tools are using it with campaigns already running on Google’s platform.

Analytics Advisor, meanwhile, can be prompted to give tailored reports on advertisers’ website performance. It can also provide guidance on how to optimize performance.

Taylor said that the tools are designed to help both small- and medium-sized businesses and larger marketing teams.

“The promise of agentic is that it can be for both resource-constrained SMBs but also an opportunity for large enterprises with dedicated marketing teams,” Taylor said.

Months in the making: Google has gone all-in on generative AI within its advertising tools in the last several months. In September 2024, it debuted “Creating the Impossible Ad,” a series designed to familiarize agencies with its AI ad offerings, and in May, it announced that ads were soon coming to Google Search’s AI Overview. At the NewFronts in May, Google showcased several AI augmentations to its Display & Video 360 platform, including an update that infuses generative AI into deal package curation. The company is also testing AI-generated social campaigns for SMBs.

Generative AI will continue to loom large in Google’s priorities in coming months, as it plans to update its agents’ capabilities, Taylor said.

“The next frontier of AI-powered marketing is agentic,” he said. “While it’s still early days, we think that AI agents could be a huge asset for businesses and for people across the entire purchase journey.”