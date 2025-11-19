Netflix House invites fans to come in—and hopefully come back

Wanna come over and Netflix and chill? And also do a VR experience and solve an escape room and play mini-golf?

That’s the question Netflix executives are hoping consumers will say yes to. Netflix House, the first of three planned immersive complexes based on its popular IP, opened its first set of doors in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, featuring bespoke experiences crafted around titles like Wednesday, One Piece, Stranger Things, and more. Spanning 100,000 square feet, it’s not quite a full theme park as much as, well, a themed house, just as the name suggests.

The push into live experiences builds off of Netflix’s previously successful pop-up events, including the Bridgerton-based Queen’s Ball and the interactive Squid Game: The Experience, which have attracted visitors in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago. Netflix House will be opening additional locations in Dallas later this year and Las Vegas in 2027, and CMO Marian Lee told Fast Company that she “would love to see this in every major city.”

But is Netflix House aimed at driving a new stream of revenue, potentially serving as an entry point into the theme-park business, a lá Disney or Universal? Not likely, at least at the onset. Instead, the in-person experiences are meant to deepen fan connection and help develop relationships to the larger Netflix brand, Lee told The Hollywood Reporter. (Netflix repeatedly declined to make an executive available for an interview.)

Still, there’s money to be made, whether that’s from location-exclusive merch, ticket sales, food, and more, and Marketing Brew took a tour of the House to see if all those moneymakers really can make fans feel like they’re in the Upside Down, or on the ’Ton, or at Nevermore Academy, or…you get the idea.

Welcome home

Visitors to Netflix House will find it hard to miss, with an exterior facade boasting a mural of Netflix characters next to a giant red envelope surrounding the entrance.

Inside, an atrium adorned with a giant version of Wednesday’s Thing and Stranger Things’s Creel House, complete with a Queen’s Gambit’s chessboard ceiling, leads to a large set of red stairs; behind those stairs sit Netflix House’s featured experiences.

The first two experiences that Netflix is rolling out, and which were available during a press walk-through, are One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit and Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts. The former is an escape-room puzzle and live theater experience based on the hit anime that’s made for groups of between six and 12 people—so if visitors come with fewer than six people, they should be prepared to be grouped with a few strangers. After a scene-setting room puts visitors into the pirate world of the series, an actor playing a Marine ushers the group into “jail,” where a series of escape puzzles begins.

Across the hall, Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts transports visitors to the world of Enid and Wednesday’s dorm room at Nevermore Academy, decked out in contrasting pink and black decor. A projection of the two characters’ silhouettes tells a story about Enid’s plans for a carnival, which are foiled by a full moon that will transform her into a werewolf and puts Wednesday begrudgingly in charge. Doors slide apart to reveal the carnival complex, which allows for a more free-flowing exploration of the space and its featured games.

Both experiences start at $39 a ticket, with prices subject to change depending on date and time. That’s the top of the price range at Netflix House, but fans of Wednesday—Netflix’s most-watched series of all time—may be willing to pay. At Netflix House’s opening event, the line for Eve of the Outcasts was full, while the line for Quest for the Devil Fruit was much sparser.

That doesn’t mean there will always be a Wednesday-themed experience in the prime rooms of Netflix House. Rather, the whole complex is built to adapt to new Netflix IP, inviting fans to come back again and again. Sure enough, brand representatives pointed out a KPop Demon Hunters portrait decorating the walls; the team is working on a bigger way to incorporate the streamer’s biggest movie ever.

“We’ve given ourselves enough flexibility to have things that we think are anchor IP that will continue to drive people to come back and forth, but also to have the move, to have the flexibility and agility to swap in things that we see are starting to work,” Lee told THR.

Buy, buy, buy

Between the two highlighted experiences sits the Tudum Theater for guests to enter and enjoy. The venue,, which will sometimes be ticketed and sometimes be free, will host special screenings and events for the streamer’s most popular IP. While co-CEO Ted Sarandos said earlier this year that theaters are an “outmoded idea,” the Netflix House theater, not to mention Netflix’s long-term lease of the iconic Paris Theater in New York, might leave some wondering whether Sarandos will change his POV.

Upstairs, past a Bridgerton-themed photo op, visitors can enjoy nine-hole mini-golf, where each hole has a gamified, Netflix show–themed twist (prices start at $15); VR experiences, which a tour guide said will require about 20 minutes for getting the gear on alone, set in the worlds of Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Rebel Moon (prices start at $25); and Netflix Bites, the complex’s casual-dining restaurant offering IP-themed “elevated comfort food,” according to head of live experiences Greg Lombardo in THR.

And of course, who could forget the merch? The big red staircase leads visitors directly to Netflix Shop: free to enter, but costly to exit if one is susceptible to kitschy nods to their favorite shows. Expect in-world t-shirts, mugs, and related goods, along with a location-specific stand of Philadelphia-inspired Netflix paraphernalia, appropriately emblazoned with “NetPHLx” and “Are youse still watching?”

Netflix House isn’t the only place fans can get merch from their favorite shows—its online counterpart has out-of-towners covered—but each House will have exclusive pieces that make visiting IRL all the sweeter. And as any parent who has tried to drag a child out of a gift shop knows, sometimes it’s easier to just indulge in a little sugar, which would look right at home sold alongside some Bridgerton-branded tea.