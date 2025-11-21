Coworking with Sierra Ripoly

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Sierra Ripoly is the head of integrated communication at Flamingo, a body-care brand. She has also worked in marketing and social media strategy at brands including Danessa Myricks Beauty, Ring Concierge, Thrive Causemetics, and eos.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? I like to say I use data and creativity to sell you things. But really, my job is about bringing products to life in ways that actually resonate with people. I’m always out in the world, soaking up inspiration, and figuring out how to translate that into stories and moments that connect. I’ve done it for beauty products, nail polish, lip balms, and now razors—and each time it’s a fun challenge to find new ways to talk about the same products in ways that feel fresh and true. At the end of the day, I honestly think I have the coolest job in the world.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? The shower beer collab we did with woman-owned brewery Talea is one of my proudest projects. Shower beers have always been framed as a bro thing, but we knew women loved beer too, so we made a version just for them—a beer you can sip while shaving your legs. It was cheeky, disruptive, and unapologetically for women. What made it even more special was partnering with another woman-owned business and seeing the joy it sparked. It wasn’t just a product launch—it was a cultural wink to women everywhere that said, “Hey, this space is ours too.”

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I thought the Tower 28 campaign with Toni Bravo was such a smart way to bring in an influencer of the moment to authentically talk about products, specifically blush, that her audience already looks to her for. Toni has proven herself as the queen of blush with past work for Rhode and other leading beauty brands, and she brought that authority into this collaboration. What I loved was how hands-on she was in creating some of the shades because she recognized there were gaps to fill based on what she saw in her own collection around undertones and payoff. The result was a launch that felt aspirational, practical, and thoughtful. Having worked with Toni in my former role at Danessa Myricks Beauty and now in my current role at Flamingo, I’ve seen firsthand how she knows exactly how to tap into audiences authentically, and this campaign perfectly showcased that strength.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: You probably wouldn’t guess I skipped second grade. Or that I sing out loud on my morning walks (yes, unapologetically). And one more fun fact—I have a Prince tattoo.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I love the way brands are leaning into personality—whether it’s through office characters, mascots, or just showing more human sides of the business. It makes people feel connected in ways we’ve never really seen before. A close second? I’m excited about how brands are rethinking the traditional marketing funnel. It used to be awareness → consideration → purchase. Now, it’s way more fluid and unpredictable. And honestly, I think that pressure is a good thing—it pushes us to get smarter, more creative, and meet people where they are. Pressure makes diamonds.

Least? I get it—video is everything right now, and I recognize how powerful it is. But I’ll always champion beautiful imagery. Static assets still matter, and sometimes a single photo can tell a story just as powerfully as a video.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Follow Alexis Bittar. When I first stumbled across the account, I didn’t even realize it was a fine jewelry brand—I was just instantly hooked on Hazel and Margeaux, the hilarious personas behind the content. It’s smart, entertaining, and a masterclass in how to infuse a brand with voice and personality. Beyond the laughs, it also shows how luxury can feel approachable and modern when done right. I also have to shamelessly plug our brand podcast, Unruly. Our incredible senior manager of IC has really brought the brand to life through storytelling via the podcast, and she’s had some incredible guests too, from the Lipstick Lesbians talking about Sephora tweens to Tinx chatting about romance smut. Check it out on YouTube!