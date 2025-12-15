Exclusive: Comscore rolls out expanded social reporting and streaming audio measurement

Comscore is wrapping up 2025 with a new set of capabilities: streaming audio measurement and expanded social reporting.

The social reporting feature will include metrics from various Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook’s Audience Network, which will allow advertisers to see deduplicated reach across Meta’s platforms. The audio measurement tool, meanwhile, displays daily data on audio ads’ deduplicated reach and frequency, incremental reach, and in-target delivery, both locally and nationally.

As part of the new measurement capabilities, Comscore will rebrand its Comscore Campaign Ratings product to Cross-Platform Campaign Results. The offerings roll out as social and digital ad spend skyrocket: According to a December forecast from WPP Media, spend in those categories is expected to reach $413 billion this year and $445.4 billion in 2026.

Melinda Gladnick, Comscore’s vice president of product management, told Marketing Brew that the new capabilities are designed to give advertisers a one-stop shop to understand campaign performance across the social media landscape.

“How advertisers interact with us as consumers has really expanded,” she said. “Our focus has really been on being able to provide one pane of glass for those advertisers, to be able to see actively how their campaign is performing across social.”

The features also debut at a time when more people are consuming podcasts and live audio overall. Podcast listening reached another record high in 2025, with 55% of people 12 and up in the US reporting listening to a podcast in the last month, and 40% in the last week, according to Edison Research. The total time spent listening to podcasts is around 773 million hours per week, up 335% since 2015.

Meanwhile, time spent on social media in the US also continues to climb, according to Pew Research, with the rate increasing among younger users: More than half of all teenagers report that they use TikTok and Instagram nearly every day.

“For our advertisers as well as for publishers, the general feedback is that social is a place where they have highly engaged audiences, and so leaving that out of the true campaign mix was something that was going to be a detriment or a gap,” Gladnick said.

A year of firsts: Comscore’s new features follow several other product innovations it debuted throughout the year. In May, the company integrated data on consumer AI tool use into its reporting, and in September, it debuted a site displaying data related to consumer interaction with different content called The Scoreboard. Meanwhile, a November partnership with key account platform Polaris I/O tied Comscore’s audience measurement data with the Polaris’s Marketview offering, which provides media sellers with leads and related contact information.