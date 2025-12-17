Our favorite (and least favorite) brand collaborations of 2025

Marketing may not be a math-heavy field, but there sure are a lot of Xs.

From Chili’s x Tecovas to Wicked: For Good x just about any brand you can think of, 2025 was filled to the brim with collabs. It’s no secret that marketers love a crossover moment, but do they always land?

We’re breaking down the best, worst, and downright cringiest brand partnerships we saw this year.

The good

Chipotle and Wonderskin’s “Lipotle” lip stain may go on green, but the reddish tint it leaves was enough for customers to clamor for it and sell it out for the second year in a row.

Well, that’s one way to repurpose vinyl seating: Chili’s partnered with cowboy-boot brand Tecovas to sell $345 “Booth Boots,” which were apparently so popular, they’re now reselling on eBay for anywhere from *checks notes* $1,900 to $50,000.

Glossier partnered with Magnolia Bakery to create a lip balm based on its signature banana pudding. With the addition of a banana-charm keychain, it feels like this helped spur the phone/keys/wallet trend.

There’s something satisfying about looking at the Haribo gummy-bear Crocs, even if not everyone’s spouse agrees.

Burger King’s SpongeBob menu only makes sense for a brand that sells burgers—even if they’re not Pretty Patties.

White Castle teamed up with OxiClean to create a cleanup kit for drive-thru orders, including a “lapkin” and stain-release spray, which deserves points for practicality.

Bath & Body Works is known for its range of sweet-smelling products, so partnering with Milk Bar, which sells arguably some of the sweetest baked goods on the market, only made sense for its clientele.

Coffee brand Four Sigmatic sells mushroom-infused coffee, so its partnership with HBO’s fungal zombie apocalypse show The Last of Us on a cordyceps blend really grew on us.

For the last season of Stranger Things, Benetton released a line of ’80s-inspired clothes that honestly exceeded our expectations of what merch looks like these days, both in quality and subtlety. Here’s to matching a character rather than wearing their face.

The bad

The ugly