Coworking with Irina Katsnelson

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Irina Katsnelson is the SVP of enterprise sales at the ad-tech company Nexxen, where she is focused on growing adoption of the company’s demand-side platform (DSP). She’s previously worked at companies including Viant Technology, Juice Mobile, News Corp, and Evolve Media.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? I was once the first US hire at a startup and had the opportunity to build out an entire business from scratch. It was a crash course in every aspect of programmatic media—sales, strategy, operations, partnerships, the like—and it gave me a much deeper understanding of what clients want, as well as how to build a team that can deliver on that. It also involved introducing Programmatic Guaranteed to the market (before anyone was even talking about it). Years later, I had a similar opportunity, leading conversations around cookieless advertising well before it was a buzzword. There’s truly nothing like that moment when it “clicks” for a client—when they don’t just understand, but lean in and embrace something new.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I’ve always admired Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign. It started in 2015 and is still running today, which says a lot about its impact. It’s simple, yet powerful—using real photos and videos from everyday people to prove the iPhone’s camera quality. I’m always drawn to authentic and scalable campaigns from an advertising perspective, and I love when people are turned into brand ambassadors. This is a great example of advertising that showcases the product while maintaining cultural relevance.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: In addition to being an SVP, I’m also a dance mom, soccer mom, basketball mom, tennis mom, etc., to my three children, ages six, nine, and 11. My home is often full of their friends as the unofficial neighborhood hub (yes, I’m always coordinating carpools and playdates!).

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? I’m most optimistic about the fact that brands are really holding advertising campaigns accountable for real-life results. There was a time when digital metrics were considered more important than actual business outcomes, but the industry has finally shifted its priorities in the right direction. I’m curious to see how that will go even further with AI, especially as it plays into outcome-based measurement across every aspect of a campaign.

On the flip side, I’m least optimistic about the increasing fragmentation of platforms and the reality that a few key players continue to dominate the space. There are other incredible platforms out there that are really attuned to clients’ needs, and I hope they’re soon given a greater piece of the proverbial pie in digital advertising.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? AdExchanger Talks is one of my favorites, because it brings on leaders from every corner of the ecosystem—from DSPs and agencies to publishers and even brand CMOs—and the conversations go deeper than headlines. It’s a great mix of big-picture strategy and real-world challenges, and it helps me see issues and opportunities facing our industry (and our clients) from all angles.