Coworking with Keisha Taylor Starr

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Keisha Taylor Starr is CMO of The E.W. Scripps Company and GM of Scripps Networks. She’s also held high-level marketing roles at media companies including Recount Media, Turner Broadcasting, and CNN.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? My job is a lot like matchmaking. My team and I spend a lot of time listening to what viewers want from their news, sports, and entertainment, and to what clients are trying to achieve through their campaigns. Once we understand that, we consider how each brand should look, sound, and feel, and how it can show up in people’s lives in a meaningful way. The work is both creative and deeply strategic. It’s where data, culture, and emotion come together. At its core, matchmaking is all about connection, and that’s what I love most about what I do. I get to connect people to stories that matter, connect brands to purpose, and connect creativity to business impact. And for a company like Scripps that has such a rich history, diverse audiences, and powerful mix of local and national brands, creating those moments of connection every day is truly special.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of the most meaningful projects I’ve led is evolving Ion into a destination for both general entertainment and women’s sports. We saw an opportunity to reimagine what Ion could stand for, not just in programming, but in purpose. Viewers wanted to follow rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, yet their games weren’t always easy to find, and we saw an opportunity to change that. By securing broadcast rights for both the WNBA and the NWSL and creating the first national prime time franchise nights dedicated to women’s sports, Scripps filled a major gap in the television landscape. What made this project so meaningful was knowing it opened the door for more people to discover and experience women’s sports. It was a powerful reminder of what can happen when the right platform meets the right moment.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I absolutely live for the Publix holiday ad campaigns. Publix is one of my favorite grocery brands, and every year they masterfully blend their products with the sentiment and spirit of the holiday season through thoughtful storytelling. Their creative always celebrates connection and the beauty of sharing moments with the people we love most. Whenever a new campaign drops, I know it’s time to grab the Kleenex!

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I recently picked up my dad’s hobby of floral arrangement, and it has become one of my favorite creative outlets. What started as a way to honor him has grown into something I genuinely enjoy. It gives me space to slow down, focus, and create just for the joy of it.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? The rise of experiential marketing is a trend that genuinely excites me. Audiences want to feel part of something in real life, not just scroll past it. We can reach people everywhere online, but a live experience builds a kind of connection that a screen never will. Brands that show up with thoughtful, in-person moments are building community and connections that audiences are asking for. As leaders plan for 2026, experiential marketing should sit alongside digital in every playbook because the strongest results come when a live moment and a smart content strategy work together.

The hardest thing to win right now is attention. Audiences are moving faster than ever, and the competition for their time is intense. That’s pushed us to be more intentional about how we show up. My team has leaned into short-form, vertical storytelling because it lets us connect in seconds while still saying something that matters. The canvas may be smaller, but the chance to make a lasting impression is just as big.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? Two I always make time for are the Axios Media Trends newsletter and following Amanda Sabreah on Instagram. Axios Media Trends gives me insights into where the industry is heading, and Sabreah breaks down a marketing campaign like nobody’s business!