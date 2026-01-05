Coworking with Steve Rotter

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Steve Rotter is CMO of DeepL, an AI-powered translation service. He has also served as CMO at the software companies FourKites, OutSystems, and Acrolinx.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? By far, it’s been the launch of DeepL Agent, our recently launched autonomous AI that can handle complex knowledge work tasks. There are two big reasons why. First is that the technology is mind-blowing. We’re living in an incredible period of rapid transformational innovation that is unlike anything any of us have experienced before. Second is that the marketing challenge was fascinating—not only did we launch an incredible new technology, we did it in the noisiest tech market in recent history. At the same time, we guided the company through a major brand shift from being a “translation company” to “DeepL as an AI innovation company.”

What’s your favorite ad campaign? I love ads that connect emotionally, or ads that are so clever you have to pay attention. My top three—I can’t pick just one—are Google “Reunion” (you will cry if you watch this), Ikea’s “bookbook” (just brilliant!), and DeepL’s “Lost in Translation.”

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I’m obsessed with quokkas, gnomes, and sea otters. And I really like competitive trail running.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? This is a radical view, but I believe AI agents are the new martech stack. For years, organizations have relied on dozens of disconnected tools. These are costly to integrate and slow to deliver value. AI agents change this by acting as digital coworkers, logging into systems, collecting and enriching data, and automating workflows end-to-end.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? The AI Daily Brief—it’s a must-listen podcast for all things AI, not just for marketers but for anyone who is impacted by AI, which is all of us.