Why Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is rolling out not one, but two new flavors tied to ‘Bridgerton’

Dearest gentle reader, prepare your finest silverware, for your dessert spoons are soon to be graced with ice cream fit for Lady Whistledown herself.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recently collaborated with Netflix and Shondaland to produce two Bridgerton-themed flavors that Ryan Morgan, Jeni’s head of brand, is hoping fans will “eat up,” both literally and figuratively. The flavors, named Queen Charlotte Sponge Cake and Earl Grey Crème Brûlée, will be hitting Jeni’s shops and website in a staggered, two-step drop in January and February that mirrors the show’s upcoming Season 4 release schedule.

As a brand that considers its partnership opportunities with the type of discernment the queen reserves for judging her diamonds of the season, the Jeni’s team is betting on Bridgerton to help it emotionally connect with fans all over the ’Ton.

“A property like Bridgerton, which people love and is more than a period drama, but is a pop-culture icon and [one] that people have an emotional connection to, is in our long list of partnership criteria that we look at when evaluating opportunities,” Morgan told Marketing Brew. “We’re looking for icons, and we’re looking for [partners] who have passionate communities.”

True love match

Netflix first approached Jeni’s with interest in a Bridgerton collaboration a few years ago, according to Morgan, but because the ice cream brand had already been working on a conflicting project, it passed. This time though, ahead of the new season, the stars aligned—but Morgan said that Jeni’s wouldn’t have given an automatic yes to just any partner that came knocking. The brand rolls out a maximum of four flavor collaborations a year, Morgan said.

“As a tastemaking brand, our credibility is always on the line, so we’re very intentional and strategic when it comes to collaborations,” he said, adding that the brand turns down “about 99%” of partnership inquiries. “That thoughtfulness has served us incredibly well when it comes to attracting the right partners.”

Reps from both Netflix and Shondaland, the TV production company founded by Bridgerton show creator Shonda Rhimes, came out to Jeni’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, to start brainstorming what a collab could look and taste like. After a day of taste-testing, they landed on two flavors that both parties thought customers would connect with, Morgan said. With double the flavors and a double episode drop schedule, Morgan said there was an opportunity to “have something for fans to enjoy throughout the run of the series and during the span of the cultural conversation.”

Its release schedule marks the first time Jeni’s has lined up a dual-flavor rollout with a show’s premiere. The batch release schedule for episodes has been met with mixed reactions from some Netflix fans, especially seeing as the streamer pioneered the binge-watching model by releasing full seasons of shows before more recently shifting the strategy with more staggered releases for Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, The Crown and Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Jeni’s, though, is letting Netflix take the wheel.

“Looking at a collaboration like this, one side is usually the expert in what they do. And we’re the experts in ice cream, so we defer to what they do,” Morgan said. “Frankly, we’re happy to be along for the ride and to be able to contribute to the Bridgerton world and the culture in a way that we’re proud of.”

An invitation to the ball

To support the Bridgerton collaboration, Jeni’s will host an IRL activation featuring a string quartet and other ’Ton-like elements at its Los Feliz, California, location. According to Morgan, in-person events feel increasingly important for the brand, and he hopes to do more of them.

“Online does not replace the real world, and the chance for people to engage with the product or the moment in real life with their friends is so valuable,” he said.

Morgan hopes both earned media and shared media from customers visiting Jeni’s shops will help drive awareness of this campaign. While Morgan declined to share specific budget details, he noted that the majority of Jeni’s campaigns are promoted via owned channels due to the team’s budget. With that in mind, selective partnerships are more relevant than ever.

“Being very choiceful about collaborations and doing them really, really well is important, because when it comes to reaching new audiences of the right people, it’s hard to replicate the impact, from a brand awareness standpoint, that the right collab executed well has for a company like ours,” Morgan said.

Even as there’s appetite internally to pursue more collaborations, Morgan said the brand’s choosiness will likely continue as the marketing team keeps alignment and impact at the top of its priorities to avoid flooding the zone with collaborations for collaboration’s sake.

“We could have more stuff on our calendar…but that doesn’t mean that people are going to connect with it in the same way,” Morgan said. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of, ‘more activity equals spikes,’ and you sort of rent access to culture versus creating it or contributing to it in a sustainable way that’s going to help the growth of the brand long term.”

Correction 01/14/2026: This piece has been updated to correct the ice cream flavor rollout release schedule and to update a quote.