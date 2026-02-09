Coworking with Jason Ing

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Jason Ing is the chief marketing officer of Typeface, an AI-powered marketing platform. He’s also had high-level marketing roles at Amazon and Prime Video, Microsoft and Xbox Live, and the payroll and benefits company Gusto.

How would you describe your job to someone who doesn’t work in marketing? As chief marketing officer at Typeface, my job is about helping companies connect with customers in a way that feels relevant and valuable. I’ve always been fascinated by how people make decisions—why they choose one product or brand over another: What problem are they trying to solve? What do they care about? And how can we clearly show them that what we offer is the right solution? It’s about deeply understanding the audience and then telling a compelling, credible story that meets them where they are. That takes a mix of empathy, data, creativity, and clarity. When done right, it builds trust, and trust drives growth.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? One of the projects I’m most proud of was helping build the brand and shape the narrative for Amazon Web Services (AWS) during my time there. Before AI took center stage, our goal was to convince the world that the transition to the cloud was not only viable, but inevitable. We partnered with the biggest sports leagues in the world—NHL, Formula 1, Bundesliga, Six Nations Rugby—to show how data and cloud technology could enhance the in-game viewing experience through advanced stats and predictive data. It was a really powerful way to connect a complex technology to something people care about by making it tangible, useful, and human. I’ve brought that same mindset to Typeface, helping businesses navigate the next major transformation to AI-first marketing.

What’s your favorite ad campaign? The GoDaddy Airo campaign with Walton Goggins. It was clever, culturally well-timed, and deeply relatable. I loved how it showed the very real hustle of turning an idea into a business, with the product in the background—always a hard balance to strike. GoDaddy beautifully toed the line between earning attention and driving action, selling a functional solution with a real business outcome while being creative, emotional, and memorable. To me, that’s the kind of work that sticks—when it tells the truth, earns the moment, and makes the product feel like a natural part of the story.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile: I started in industrial engineering. Early in my career, I thought I’d be solving supply-chain problems. I never set out to build a 25-year career in marketing, but my first job at Procter & Gamble showed me the power of combining structured problem-solving with customer insight, and that foundation stuck. From there, I followed my passions. I moved far from home to work in video games in Seattle, just as online multiplayer was transforming the industry. Then came streaming, at a time when people were still buying DVDs, and I was fascinated by the potential to reinvent how we consume content. That led me to cloud computing at AWS, B2B SaaS, and now AI. None of it was planned as a “marketing” career, but marketing turned out to be the most effective way I could help bring these shifts to life and scale them.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? AI is the most exciting shift I’ve seen since the early days of cloud. It’s already reshaping how marketers work—accelerating speed to market, improving content relevance, and lowering the barrier to high-quality execution. Just as cloud democratized infrastructure, AI is starting to democratize knowledge and creativity across teams. But tools alone don’t create results. The fundamentals still matter: understanding your customer, earning trust, and carving out a clear, differentiated position in their minds.

One thing I am worried about is the growing pressure for brands to constantly “show up in culture” to stay relevant. While doing so can attract attention, this has become too much of a North Star. Too often, it leads to marketing that’s performative and more about self-expression than customer value. It’s empty calories. The best brands stay grounded in what they actually deliver and let that speak louder than theatrics.

What’s one marketing-related podcast/social account/series you’d recommend? CMO Confidential is one I consistently go back to. It offers unfiltered conversations with marketing leaders who’ve been in the trenches—less about trends, more about what actually works. The honesty and depth make it a refreshing counterpoint to the usual hype.