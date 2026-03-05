NPR’s new brand campaign wants you to ask questions

Everyone has questions. Few get to spend their days seeking answers.

That’s where National Public Radio comes in: The nonprofit news organization has answers people want.

At least, that’s the conceit for NPR’s new brand campaign, “For your right to be curious,” by Mischief @ No Fixed Address. In the campaign, NPR’s familiar tri-color logo swaps the letters of its acronym with the three-letter question starters: Who, How, and Why.

The campaign highlights common questions people have and that NPR’s journalists spend their days answering, like, “How does AI affect my electric bill?” and “Why are groceries still so expensive?”

Mishka Pitter-Armand, chief marketing officer at NPR, said the campaign is designed to emphasize the importance of public media institutions, which are under threat following the loss of all federal funding last year.

“We see NPR as a resource that is about defending people’s rights to fundamentally ask questions about the world around them,”Pitter-Armand told us. “This campaign underscores how important it is that the big questions and the small questions get asked, because it is a core function of our democracy, and it reminds all of us that public media is a civic institution…Our mission is to create a more informed public, and what’s the best way to gather information, but to ask questions?”

To roll out the campaign, one question, “Why,” now sits atop NPR’s headquarters in Washington, DC; while the colors and branding remain, the N, P, and R have been swapped out for W, H, and Y.

“It shows how strong and iconic [the logo] is, because you could change those letters and you still know it’s from NPR,” Greg Hahn, co-founder and chief creative officer at Mischief, said. “We want to use it as an asset and leverage, not replace it, but show you how imprinted it is in your head. Just a simple tweak changes the context but doesn't change the memory.”

NPR, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Earlier this week, a print ad ran in the New York Times with a manifesto on how curiosity is core to humanity, and billboards featuring other common questions have been placed throughout New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC. The billboards feature QR codes that take passersby to NPR, where they just might find some answers.

Less and more: The campaign follows the $1.1 billion federal funding cut to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which had assisted in funding public media like NPR and PBS before it shuttered earlier this year. While the new campaign isn’t a direct fundraising effort for NPR’s 246 member stations, “the rescission has been top of mind for people and for us,” Pitter-Armand noted, and the campaign marks “the opening of a new era for us.” NPR CEO Katherine Maher has said that the cuts present an “opportunity in crisis” to chart a new business path forward.

“These cuts haven’t changed our mission,” Pitter-Armand said. “They just made it more urgent. And so that’s really why the creative is anchored around that curiosity. And I don’t think that the changing of the funding makes any difference other than this is an opportunity for us to really demonstrate to people that we are here. We are stronger than ever, and we’re going to continue moving forward in the way that we always have been.”

As for funding the campaign itself, the work was done pro-bono by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, and “several distribution partners” gave NPR advertising space for free, with the total budget for the campaign “much, much smaller than is a true reflection of the services people have brought to the table,” Pitter-Armand said.

The next phase of the campaign will include a film that will roll out on digital channels, which will include some paid media behind it, Pitter-Armand said, as well as “bartering placement” with external partners and the use of NPR network platforms.

“If we get Terry Gross to talk about this, I can retire,” Hahn said.