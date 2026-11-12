Adobe is testing a tool that tailors web pages to individual visitors

For most of the internet’s history, if you sent a link to a friend, they’d see just about exactly what you were looking at.

But Adobe is testing a personalized web page tool that could change the way content looks to different users across the web.

The tool, dubbed Project Marshvale, is aimed at making subtle changes to web pages with the help of a bit of Javascript and with AI and AI agents, which can adjust certain elements of a page based off of visitors’ personas, Joshua Hailpern, director of engineering, enterprise GenAI experience, told us.

The goal of the tool, Hailpern said, is to help brands customize messages to website visitors, and marks the latest in Adobe’s efforts to figure out ways to use AI to automate different elements of marketing.

“It all comes down to the fact that these brands spend a huge amount of time making these landing pages, designing their homepages, getting everything right, [and] doing all these variations,” he said. “How can we take the burden off of the marketer so they can focus on what their core message is, but then still make it feel like it resonates?”

Right now, the feature, which was developed as part of Adobe’s Sneaks program, is currently experimental, but Eric Matisoff, Adobe’s principal evangelist, said that roughly 30%–40% of tools developed as part of the program end up in Adobe products “in some form.”

Nuts and bolts: Matisoff told us that the feature is the brainchild of Hailpern, who designed it as part of the Sneaks program, which encourages employees across the company to develop and highlight new technologies that might eventually get rolled into Adobe products.

So far, Project Marshvale takes into account the persona of a page visitor to make “subtle changes to the language of a page so that it feels like it’s resonating to them without it being overtly preachy,” Hailpern said. In theory, a small-business owner, for example, might see content about social video, which some of them use to promote their businesses; a healthcare marketer, in contrast, might see more content related to that vertical, he said.

Adobe gave Marketing Brew an early look, displaying its functionalities on Adobe.com to showcase what the tech can do.

“On the Adobe homepage there is a part here where it says ‘Understand what matters from your documents with AI summaries, audio overviews, insightful presentations, and interactive visual reports,’” Hailpern explained. “If I came to this page as a healthcare marketer, it would say “Understand what matters from your patient education documents with AI summaries [and] audio overviews,’ and so on and so forth.”

Reinvent the wheel: Adobe has been rolling out marketing tools with AI and agents for months. At the Adobe Summit in April, the company debuted its Brand Concierge offering, which uses agents to build customer-facing chat features that can be embedded into various brand surfaces. Adobe also introduced LLM Apps, a tool that allows brands to develop their presences within LLMs.

In June, the company made its CX Enterprise Coworker agentic AI tool, which aims to help with campaign automation, widely available; last week, it made CX Enterprise Coworker available across popular AI platforms including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic’s Claude.