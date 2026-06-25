The creator citation cure: AI search has a wonderful habit of skipping owned channels when answering questions. Later can pair your brand with creators to help with answer engine optimization. Talk to a creator AEO strategist to see how.

Official Cannes Lions programming extends through Friday, but it’s college rules around here, so the advertising crowd is getting ready for the weekend today—but not before they finish it out with the Marketing Brew crew.

I started the day by tagging in on our video interview series and sitting down with Ajit Mohan, chief business officer at Snap, Inc. We talked about how Snap is emphasizing the idea that its users actually enjoy spending time on its platform, in contrast to the sinking feeling of doomscrolling.

Intentional time online and more time offline is a big message this week—and our camera equipment actually agrees. It overheated several times in the glaring Cannes sun—but you know what, cameras deserve a break, too!

Next up was my last meeting of the week with Jim Squires, Reddit’s CMO, at the brand’s Community Deli, an activation that has boasted lines around the corner most days I’ve walked past. I’ve been talking to multiple folks about the power of fandom this week, and one of the places I certainly engage with fandom often is on Reddit—r/SecretsOfMormonWives and r/ThePitt hate to see me coming. Jim and I chatted about the Severance subreddit for a good bit, and we also dug into how marketers should be thinking about fandom. (More to come there, watch this space!)

And last but certainly not least, Kelsey and I are headed to FQ Beach, where we will record a very special live episode of Marketing Brew Weekly, where we’ll recap the big themes we heard about all week. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a teeny bit nervous—but the glass of rosé that awaits on the other end is calling my name. What a way to wrap up an inaugural trip to the South of France!