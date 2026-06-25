Why Adobe was pretty much everywhere at this year’s Cannes Lions

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If you want to stand out at Cannes Lions, showing up pretty much everywhere an attendee looks is a good place to start.

At this year’s festival, Adobe’s iconic red A could be spotted all along the Croisette, including by serving as the first-ever headline partner for the festival’s growing Lions Creators track. Beyond that, its technology was on display throughout other brand spaces, including at Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Sport Beach, where Adobe products were part of hands-on experiences.

“This is an event where the entire creative industry comes together from across the world to talk about what’s working, what’s changing, and where things are going,” Dave Justice, Adobe’s GM/VP, Americas Enterprise, told us. “We felt like it was an important moment for Adobe.”

Justice sat down with Marketing Brew at Cannes Lions to tell us more about the brand’s presence at Cannes and why the company is so bullish on creator marketing. Here are a few highlights.

On Adobe’s partnership with Lions Creators: We just love the opportunity to be able to talk about how we can take creators and marketers and content and bring it all together to make a big impact…Creators are part of our heritage, right? And they’re where the industry is going—they’re going to be a big, big part of the equation. It’s an opportunity for us to demonstrate how we work with them, bring a lot of these capabilities to life, and show the world how we can bring creativity and marketing together to impact the customer experience.

On leveling up creator marketing: Brands that are doing [creator marketing] right are really looking at the creator as the customer experience. Brands that do this right will take the brand, connect it to the creator, that creator connects to the audience, and the audience kind of comes back to the brand. I think where they struggle is when they look at that and they think of it, they only leverage this creative work, for a one-off job—it doesn’t scale in enterprise, it doesn’t work in the bigger types of customers that we work with. One of the things that we are seeing a lot is when you have marketers and creators and legal folks working together, that workflow needs to be seamless, it needs to be integrated, and when it’s not, you lose valuable insights, and you can’t deliver.