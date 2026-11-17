Geico is a familiar presence in professional and college sports. With its latest work, however, the brand is focused not on adult athletes, but a group of middle school football players.

Miles that Matter by Geico, an eight-episode docuseries that dropped Tuesday on sports streamer Dazn, follows NFL commentator and retired tight end Greg Olsen and two of his former teammates from the Carolina Panthers, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart, as they attempt to coach a middle school football team in Charlotte, North Carolina, to its second undefeated season.

“Sports is such a passion area for so many,” Kate Jalkut, VP of integrated marketing and media at Geico, told Marketing Brew. “Through live gameplay, you get to know about the athlete, but how do you learn more about the person? That’s an area that we’re really committed to developing more stories around.”

The project is also part of a broader storytelling-centric era of Geico’s sports marketing strategy as the company aims to connect with fans beyond plays, stats, and highlights, and ultimately compete for brand consideration in the stiffly competitive insurance space.

The extra mile

Episodes are streaming globally on Dazn and are also available on the Team Whistle and Youth Inc. YouTube channels and social pages. Olsen is a co-founder of Youth Inc., which creates merch and content for youth sports programs.

The first series, which features Geico athlete partners and WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Azzi Fudd, helped to drive attention for the brand, Jalkut said, and after those promising results, she and her team tapped Team Whistle, a publisher and branded content studio owned by Dazn, for their next long-form project.

Team Whistle has been recently leaning into longer content, according to Dustin Fleischman, the company’s EVP of revenue and brand strategy, with a particular focus on sports-adjacent relationship shows, like The Kittle Things co-hosted by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle.

“In terms of docuseries, there’s a huge appetite that we’re seeing on this relatable storytelling,” Fleischman said. “Where we win, and [what] I think brands like, and [what] audiences are looking for, is what we call ‘relationship-type content.’”

The new chapter of “Miles that Matter” fits that mold in several regards. It focuses on the relationships built between the coaches and the players over the course of practices, film sessions, games, and—notably for a car-insurance provider—the drives to and from all of it. Olsen’s father, longtime high school football coach Chris Olsen Sr., is also on the middle school team’s coaching staff.

Give it some gas

Jalkut said the docuseries work contributes to her team’s efforts to show up in sports in a way that is “creating real moments of value that remove friction” for fans. It’s something they also do in real life, like through their partnership with the Chicago Bears to sponsor free gameday shuttles, and a similar parking and shuttle program for US Open spectators.

Though these efforts carry Geico branding, Jalkut said she doesn’t want to overdo it, and she looks to only tap into sports that already feel natural for the brand. In the case of the first chapter of “Miles that Matter” about March Madness, Geico was already an NCAA sponsor; for the second season, the brand also has existing football team sponsorships and media buys, giving it “permission to enter a conversation” around that sport this time around, Jalkut said.

“Once it gets very overly branded, it is going to turn off [audiences] or feel out of place,” Fleischman said. “The insight Geico had with the car ride and what we were doing just fits naturally, so hopefully this is a catalyst for how branded entertainment should be done.”