X and Samba team up to bring outcomes measurement offering to entertainment marketers

Entertainment marketers are getting a new outcomes measurement tool for their toolbox.

Ad-tech platform Samba and X are teaming up to provide entertainment marketers with a measurement offering geared toward their vertical, the latest outcomes measurement offering being rolled out for entertainment marketers. The partnership allows advertisers on X, which began rolling out a rebuilt ad platform in April, to use Samba’s data signals and measurement tools, the companies exclusively told Marketing Brew.

The new option will allow advertisers to see how their campaigns may have led X users to take actions such as buying a movie ticket or streaming a TV show. That data can be used by advertisers to make campaign improvements to boost impact and help them deduplicate their media buys. The new offering is already being used by certain advertisers in the streaming vertical, and, according to the companies, it has driven a 55% lift in six measured streaming initiatives.

“X is the global town square, acting as a real-time forum where cultural trends are shaped by posts of influence and amplified by public discourse and paid promotion,” Ashwin Navin, Samba’s CEO and founder, said in a press release. “Advertisers increasingly want to understand not only who saw or engaged with their campaigns, but whether those campaigns ultimately motivated audiences to behave differently than they otherwise would. Through our partnership, X and Samba will collaborate to inform entertainment marketers how to optimize their investments on X.”

Join the club: X follows companies like Fox and AMC that have also expanded their outcomes measurement offerings this year. In July, Fox teamed up with iSpot to show advertisers if their campaigns led consumers to outcomes such as visiting a storefront or buying a movie ticket. And in March, AMC tapped Fandango, iSpot, and intelligence platform Cuebiq to help show advertisers how their campaigns on AMC platforms translated into actions such as ticket sales made through Fandango.