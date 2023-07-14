Social media trends: From literal fake lashes to (non-eyebrow) Threads

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

Never thought we’d have a lash kiss: We gotta hand it to Maybelline, they had us for a minute. The makeup brand posted a video of the London Tube and a bus with eyelashes that were swiped by giant mascara wands placed in the city. Reactions online ranged from “Is this real?” to “This is the best ad I’ve ever seen.” Turns out, as Maybelline Senior Product Brand Manager Lauren Chapman explained on TikTok, it’s actually a CGI animation created by @origiful. No giant lashes were actually swiped in the making of this video.

Shake it up: Guillaume Huin, social media director at McDonald’s, posted on LinkedIn and Twitter to share how the chain chose to respond to the Grimace Shake trend, which he said helped generate billions in reach and millions in engagement and mentions. (ICYMI, the trend involved TikTok users faking elaborate deaths after drinking the Grimace Shake.)

Our biggest takeaway? Huin said it was important to let the fans drive the trend “the same way you would respectfully and gently nod at someone, without repeating what they said to show you agree with them and stealing their thunder.”

Thread it up: If you’re not sure what Threads even is, we covered it here. For the brands that do (and there seem to be many of them), the content opportunities appear to transcend the new platform. Brands like Joe & the Juice are making TikToks of their Threads. How meta of them.