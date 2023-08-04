Social media trends: X lights axed, Bratz celeb collab, and we still like turtles

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps what people are talking about on social media, the trends that took over our feeds, and how marketers are responding.

X no longer marks the spot: After a weird (and bright) few days, the makeshift-looking X on top of the former Twitter headquarters is gone now. Like many other things that have happened since Elon Musk took over Twitter, this seems to have been due to short-term thinking—and a lack of permits. Great news for the people who had to deal with strobe-like flashing in their windows all night.

Speaking of X: The World Wildlife Fund saw an opportunity and ran with it.

It’s a doll summer: While Barbie’s marketing team has been going hard on the collabs, its Y2K doll competitor is also doing crossovers. Bratz unveiled its first celebrity collection, a collab with Kylie Jenner. A post announcing it has received more than 5 million views on TikTok. However, not everyone is thrilled with the mini dolls, with some noting that their skin tone appears darker than Jenner’s, and questioning why the brand didn’t choose to work with a woman of color.

Loading...

Throwback turtles-day: The latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie got Jonathan, the “I like turtles” viral sensation from 2007, to re-create his original interview as part of its promotion.

Halt the Barbie memes?: Based on the box office, no one’s sick of the movie yet.