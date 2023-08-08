Coworking with Águeda Trujillo

Each week, we spotlight Marketing Brew readers in our Coworking series. If you’d like to be featured, introduce yourself here.

Águeda Trujillo is US head of marketing at waterdrop, a Vienna-based company that sells a variety of water accoutrements, including filters and flavor mixes.

Favorite project you’ve worked on? This crazy journey that is being part of the team that is building up the US continues to be a source of motivation and pride. Two years ago, I had the opportunity to be one of just two people sent to kickstart our on-the-ground activities, moving all the way from our Vienna headquarters to Miami. Together with the team, I have gotten to open our very first US brick-and-mortar store, heard from customers first-hand in focus groups, been able to conduct product research, led amazing brand activations such as our ATP events, been able to partner with US celebrities and athletes, launched our first media campaign, and much more.

As we continue to expand our presence and make waterdrop a household name in the US and beyond, I remain inspired by the passion and dedication of our team and the overwhelming positive response from our customers. In short, tackling the US as a project has been one of the hardest but most rewarding experiences I have ever been part of.

One thing we can’t guess from your LinkedIn profile? My superstar past as a baby model. Talk about an early start to my glamorous career…I might have left the baby modeling world behind, but those magazine covers and TV appearances will forever be my claim to fame.

What marketing trend are you most optimistic about? Least? Short, snappy content is winning in 2023. Whether it is via Reels, TikTok or YouTube Shorts, fast-paced, easy-to-digest content is here to stay—and I am here for it. On the contrary, I believe long-form videos for social media are becoming a challenge, or rather, it is becoming harder to keep your videos engaging enough to hold the audience’s attention.

What’s one marketing-related podcast, social account, or series you’d recommend? Marketing Against The Grain with Kipp Bodnar and Kieran Flanagan is a good one. They delve into new methods and marketing trends, and bring in a whole lot of experience and insights.