The travel ad spend rebound continues: report

It’s no secret that travel is back. And with it, travel advertising.

After a serious pullback in 2020, travel advertisers are spending…a lot. So much so that ad spend in the category surpassed pre-pandemic levels by Q4 of last year, according to a report from TV measurement company EDO.

From July 2022 to June 2023, travel advertisers spent an estimated $1.2 billion on TV spots, a 15% increase in investment year over year, per EDO, with hotels and resorts leading the charge.

Hotel, motel: The hotel and resort category spent an estimated $327 million on TV ads in that time, an 83% increase. That’s more than the air travel and cruise segments combined—perhaps unsurprising considering hotels and resorts make up the largest segment of the travel industry, according to the report.

That spend funded 167,000 total airings for a total of 67 billion impressions.

Engagement volume—a metric that tracks a brand’s engagement levels minutes after an ad airs—of those ads doubled when compared to the same period a year prior.

Cruisin’: The cruise segment made a significant comeback as well, spending an estimated $198 million on TV ads over the past year, up 5%, totaling 53,000 airings and 26 billion impressions. Engagement volume peaked in January, a 5x increase from the month prior and a 105% increase YoY.

Come fly with me: Despite bumpy skies in the airline industry, like high ticket prices and staff shortages, consumers are eager to fly. As a result, the report said air travel brands have advertised less, with estimated spend at $54 million, down 46%. Airings and impressions were also down to 12,000 and 6 billion, respectively. Engagement fell throughout much of last fall and winter, then picked up in March before falling again, according to the report.