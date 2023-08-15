This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Dentsu Media Americas CEO Doug Rozen is departing the agency as part of a reorganization that involves moving approximately 1,000 US staffers into new departments.

Ogilvy UK promoted Nicola Wood and Andy Forrest to executive creative directors from their previous roles as creative directors. Jules Chalkley, chief ECD, said the two have “been instrumental in growing the creative might of Ogilvy.”

David Baldwin is retiring from his independent agency Baldwin&, which works with clients such as Zulily and Volvo. He founded the agency in 2009, and sold it to three staffers.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Brooks Running tapped Assembly to be its paid media agency of record in North America. The apparel brand previously worked with Empower.

Stanley hired Omnicom agency GSD&M as its first TikTok agency of record. The 110-year-old Stanley brand has gone viral on TikTok, and the agency will handle its overall strategy on the platform.

Tractor Beverage Company chose Movement Strategy as its social agency of record. Movement’s other clients have included Amazon, Klarna, and Netflix.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Noel Cottrell formed his own agency, Murder Hornet. Cottrell previously served as chief creative officer at VMLY&R in Kansas City, Missouri, and Fitzco in Atlanta.

UM debuted “Shoptimizer,” a tool that can help clients buy and plan retail media. According to Adweek, “the agency used the tool to plan commerce media buys for several large consumer companies during a test phase.”

MullenLowe rolled out its “Momternship” for the second year in a row. The program offers mothers who left the workforce a 10-week paid internship to help reboot their careers.