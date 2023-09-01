This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Ogilvy New York named Samira Ansari its new CCO. She joins from Deutsch New York, where she was also CCO.

IPG tapped Jorge Benitez as an independent board director. Benitez, who is retired, previously worked at Accenture, most recently as its North America CEO.

Duncan Channon elevated Kumi Croom from director of collaboration and equity to managing director. She first joined the independent agency in 2017 as group account director.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Principal Financial Group chose Dentsu Creative as its creative agency of record after a four-month review. TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles previously worked on the account.

Vera Bradley appointed Assembly as its media agency of record. “Their reputation for delivering innovative and impactful campaigns aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of the Vera Bradley brand,” Alison Hiatt, Vera Bradley’s CMO, said.

RoC Skincare selected Gravity Road as its “TikTok creator campaign lead,” per Ad Age, becoming yet another brand enlisting the help of a TikTok-specific agency.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Colle McVoy hosted its first summer camp for kids this month. Called Camp McVoy, staffers’ children came in for two days and learned how to create their own logos, shoot short videos, and make billboard ads, according to the agency.

Wunderman Thompson is rolling out Inspired B2B, an offering for B2B businesses. According to the agency, it will bring together “the unparalleled depth and breadth of Wunderman Thompson capabilities spanning creative, business transformation, content, experience, loyalty and personalisation, and commerce.”

The American Advertising Federation opened a Los Angeles chapter. Execs from agencies including Ogilvy LA, TBWA/Chiat/Day LA, and RPA are serving as founding board members.