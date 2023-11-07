Peacock brings shoppable ads to the 'Below Deck' franchise

If you’ve ever watched Below Deck and found fashion inspo in Captain Sandy, then boy, do we have some exciting news for you.

Starting this month, Peacock is bringing new shoppable ad features to Below Deck Mediterranean’s eighth season, allowing viewers to browse products onscreen during ad breaks before scanning a QR code to complete the transaction on their phones. In partnership with Walmart, Peacock will display items from the retailer that are inspired by products seen on the show, like cookware and “yacht-life looks,” including, apparently, Captain Sandy’s black sneakers.

Must…shop…now: The shoppable episodes, which will stream on Peacock on November 7, December 5, and December 12, mark the first time a Bravo series has been made shoppable on the streaming service. It’s just the latest offering from NBCUniversal’s shoppable ad format Must ShopTV, which officially launched earlier this year at the IAB NewFronts. According to a company press release, Must ShopTV uses AI to identify items that appear in shows and then find identical or similar products to promote, and it works with Walmart’s inventory data to ensure it’s only displaying products in stock.

Shoppable ads have been the talk of the TV advertising town for a few years, and consumers seem more than eager to experience the immediate gratification that comes when shopping apps like LTK help them shop their favorite influencers’ looks. But the question remains: Are people just as willing to shop with their remotes? Only time—and black sneaker sales—will tell.