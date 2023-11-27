This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

· less than 3 min read

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Starcom tapped Havas alum Drew Groves to be its new client service director.

Publicis Toronto promoted Vini Dalvi, the agency’s ECD, to CCO.

Wavemaker brought on Chris Worsley as global performance lead. He’s a Dentsu iProspect alum.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Ōura, maker of the eponymous smart wellness ring, inked a global media agency deal with IPG’s Mediahub.

Sonic re-upped its contract with Mother to lead its creative work.

Sally Beauty Holdings hired Tombras to be its US media AOR.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy has a new division, Muse, which is designed to bring AI and other new tech to clients.

WPP set up shop in Brussels, Belgium. The new hub will hold nine agencies and about 600 employees.

The Martin Agency teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to promote fire pit purveyor Solo Stove. As part of the campaign, Snoop Dogg posted online that he was giving up “smoke,” raising more than a few eyebrows.