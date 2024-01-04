This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account change

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.



Hires and departures

Tom Morton will exit his role at IPG’s R/GA this year. According to an R/GA spokesperson, there are currently no plans to replace him.

Chris Beresford-Hill is returning to BBDO Worldwide as Americas CCO. He was most recently North American president and CCO at Ogilvy, and was also BBDO New York’s ECD.

Edelman hired Taj Reid as US CCO. Reid will continue to be the shop’s global chief experience officer as well.

Delia Marshall takes over presidential duties at Ogilvy’s Eicoff. She was formerly its COO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Clorox is “cleaning up” shop, consolidating its business further under FCB. The agency took over creative duties on more of its brands, including Burt’s Bees and Brita. Dentsu was the incumbent on both accounts.

In other consolidation news, Omnicom will be driving more ad work for BMW. The agency, which worked on the automaker’s media planning and buying, will also head up US creative, digital, CRM, and social media duties for the brand. The creative account will continue to be handled by Omnicom’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners. 180NY will take over social media from independent shop Anchor, and Javelin will manage CRM, previously handled by IPG’s Performance Art. Omnicom’s Critical Mass already held the media account, and will take on digital as well.

Unilever’s Seventh Generation tapped Mother New York to be its creative AOR. Independent outfit Opinionated handled the account in the past.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Omnicom completed its acquisition of digital e-commerce shop Flywheel. The acquisition was first announced in October.

The FTC won a preliminary injunction in court to block healthcare data company IQVIA’s purchase of health ad shop Propel Media. Last year, the FTC sued IQVIA to prevent consolidation in the market.

Accenture is buying Indonesian marketing firm Jixie to strengthen its Accenture Song arm.

IPG sold Deutsch New York and Hill Holliday to marketing services company Attivo Group. However, both agencies will continue an affiliate relationship with IPG.