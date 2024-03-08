This week’s agency news, executive moves, and account changes

Each week, Marketing Brew recaps the agency world’s biggest leadership changes, account wins and losses, reviews, acquisitions, and more.

Hires and departures

Dentsu X is parting ways with CEO Beth Freedman after a leadership restructure.

Dentsu also promoted Shirli Zelcer to chief data and tech officer. She was formerly global analytics and tech boss at Dentsu’s Merkle.

Ogilvy Miami tapped Juan Camilo Valdivieso and Ismael Mora to join its creative team. Valdivieso previously freelanced; Mora comes from Ogilvy México.

DDB Chicago has a new chief creative officer, Colin Selikow, and a new strategy head, Jaime McGill. Selikow joined DDB as ECD in 2017, while McGill is an FCB Chicago alum.

VaynerMedia nabbed Dentsu’s Mike Feldman for its SVP, global head of retail media role.

Anomaly inked a deal with Ariba Jahan as head of transformation in North America. Her previous experience includes almost a decade working at the Ad Council.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York hired Emily Wilcox away from Johannes Leonardo to be its new CEO.

Account wins, losses, and reviews

Optimum hired Publicis 01 to oversee creative, PR, media, and production.

Credit One Bank tapped Deutsch LA as its AOR. The TRG Agency was the incumbent on the account.

Firehouse Subs is searching for a new creative agency, marking another account loss for the TRG Agency.

BBC Studios is partnering with IPG’s R/GA to handle its foray into the US ad market.

New divisions, offices, acquisitions, etc.

Gut is debuting a design practice, Gut Design. It will be based out of the agency’s São Paulo outpost.

United Talent Agency, which represents entertainment figures like Issa Rae and Post Malone, acquired JUV Consulting, an agency specializing in Gen Z consumers. As part of the deal, the agency will be renamed Next Gen.

IPG and Adobe are partnering around generative AI: The ad giant will be the first to integrate Adobe GenStudio into its marketing tech.

Atlantic New York will wait in line for marketers at SXSW, it promises—provided that they schedule an introductory meeting with them later.