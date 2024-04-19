Why one 15-year ad industry vet started her own shop

Kendra Schaaf has been in the ad industry for over 15 years, working at agencies including TBWA\Chiat\Day, Droga5, BBH, and Mojo Supermarket for clients like American Express, Hennessy, Google, and Applebee’s. At one point, she even worked with Justin Bieber.

But in August 2023, she decided it was time to strike out on her own.

That month, Schaaf officially opened her own eponymous creative consultancy, which works on creative, strategy, and social, as well as OOH, print, budget management, and data strategy. The new agency, Schaaf said, is inspired by the lessons she learned after working for various agencies, and is “born from the idea that you can do great work transparently and fairly.”

Marketing Brew chatted with Schaaf about the work that goes into setting up an independent shop, especially when there is so much competition.

If you build it

Despite her industry experience and relationships, Schaaf said it has been a challenge working to build up the agency’s client list. “The biggest challenge we have is business development and identifying high-quality partners that want to entrust [us with] projects and opportunities for their brands and business,” Schaaf said. “It’s a volume game, and it can be very disheartening, because for every 100 people that you reach out to, you might be lucky to get one response—and that response is often ‘No thank you.’”

But some have said yes, and the agency counts the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Savage x Fenty, and GrowNYC as clients, according to its website.

The agency has hired DDB, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, and Mojo Supermarket alums to help run the show, and now is a team of 15. Schaaf said she has opted to have the team work remotely to minimize overhead. To make it work, daily syncs with her team have been key, she said.

Schaaf isn’t the only big-agency vet striking out on her own, either; recently, alums from the likes of FCB and VMLY&R have also opened their own shops.

But agencies are not immune to the conditions in the real world, Schaaf noted: “There’s a lot of political and social unrest, and it’s making people hesitant to spend money or make big bets, and that impacts marketing and advertising in a really big way,” she said.

When asked what she has gotten out of running her own agency, Schaaf said that “flexibility and the opportunity to experiment” have been crucial. “There are in-house teams that we compete with, there are reduced budgets, the CMO roles are changing out every five minutes,” she said. “We have a shift in how tech and social companies are staffing which impacts our marketing counterparts.” Beyond that, a number of companies, like UPS and Starbucks, have recently eliminated the CMO role, while others have opted for fractional CMO positions.

Perfect pairs

Schaaf says that she is aiming to partner with brands and hire employees that share her values: “When it comes to full-time employees, freelancers and brands, we want to work with people who are imaginative, who are positive, who want to create an immediate impact today,” she said.

For those looking to strike out on their own, Schaaf advised that a clear vision and reason for taking on the venture are important. After that, she said, the rest, she hopes, will fall into place with diligence.

“Don’t rush things,” she said. “It takes time to create a formula, to create a foundation from which you can succeed.”