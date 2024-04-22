At least 1,000 agencies have pledged not to work with fossil-fuel companies

The creatives are getting even cleaner.

This Earth Day, the climate activist group Clean Creatives, which asks agencies to pledge not to work with fossil fuel companies, announced it had reached 1,000 signatories—double the number of agencies that had signed the pledge as of last April.

Notable additions in the last year include Mother New York and Lucky Generals. Agencies around the world, and across disciplines like design, branding, and PR, have signed the pledge; the majority are headquartered in the US, followed by the UK and Canada, and 138 of the signatories are B-corp certified.

The milestone comes four years after the group’s founding in 2020, which it has followed with various campaigns, stunts, and targeted lists to draw attention to some of the biggest fossil-fuel agency partners and encourage them to change their practices. In the last year, the group has also asked creators to join the cause and pledge not to work with fossil-fuel companies or trade associations.

Chain reaction: To celebrate the 1,000th signature, the group released a video featuring a Rube Goldberg machine—which is intended to represent something outdated, like working with fossil-fuel companies, and emphasizes the cause-and-effect nature of taking action.

Non-signers beware: Clean Creatives will be hosting its annual F-List Awards on May 8, where creators, advertising creatives, and climate activists will “honor the best (worst) in fossil-fuel ads and PR,” according to the event page. The awards show will be hosted by Daily Show writer Nicole Conlan.